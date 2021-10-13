BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- Absentee ballots are now available for all Black Hawk County voters for the combined city/school election which will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The courthouse will be open for early voting starting Wednesday, October 13 through Monday, November 1, for all Black Hawk County precincts. The Election Office is located at 316 E. 5th St, 2nd floor, Waterloo and regular courthouse hours are 8-4:30 pm.

If you have already requested to have an absentee ballot mailed to you, those ballots will be mailed out on October 13. You can track your absentee ballot at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search.

To receive an absentee ballot by mail, voters may submit an Official Absentee Ballot Request Form which can be found at www.sos.iowa.gov on www.blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov or the Election Office. A hand-written request can be accepted if it includes the following required information: full name, complete address, date of birth, ID number, date or name of election, voter’s signature and date the form was signed. The deadline for the Election Office to receive a request form to have an absentee ballot mailed to a voter is Monday, October 18, at 5 p.m. You can mail your request form to 316 E. 5th St. Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.

Pre-paid return postage is provided for all ballots returned by mail to the Election Office. A mailed ballot must be returned to the Elections Office by 8:00 pm on election day, November 2, to be counted. The Black Hawk County drop box will be open and available for those wishing to return their completed ballot in person. Ballots received after election day cannot be counted.

The Code of Iowa provides that persons who are admitted to a Health Care Facility (HCF) within three days of an election; Saturday, Sunday, Monday (and Election Day) may make a request by telephone to the Election Office and an absentee ballot will be delivered to them. On Election Day the telephone request must be made at least four hours prior to the close of polls. These ballots will be personally delivered to the voter at the HCF by two election officials who will assist the voter in voting (if requested) and return the sealed, voted ballot to the Election Office to be counted on Election Day.

Absentee ballots MAY NOT be turned in at a polling place except to be surrendered and voided, in which case the voter would vote in person at their precinct. Persons who did not receive or have lost their absentee ballot will be provided the option of voting a provisional ballot.

VOTER PRE-REGISTRATION DEADLINES The last day to pre-register at the Election Office for this election is Monday, October 18, before 5 p.m. Any new voter, who registers before the deadline, will NOT be required to show proof of identity while registering. Following the deadline and on Election Day, new voters will be processed using the requirements of Election Day Registration and will be required to provide BOTH proof of residence and identity. Regular Election Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8-4:30 pm.

ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION A person who is eligible to register for voting and to vote, may do so on Election Day by appearing in person at the polling place for the precinct in which the individual resides. The voter must complete a voter registration application, make written oath and provide acceptable proof of both identity and residence. The most common example of an acceptable form of identity and residence is an Iowa driver’s license that is not expired and represents the voter’s address in the precinct on Election Day.

Voters can find additional information regarding the combined city/school elections at: https://www.blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov/211/Current-Elections.

Questions may be directed to the Election Office; call 833-3007 or email election@blackhawkcounty.iowa.gov. The Election Office is located is 316 E 5th St, Courthouse, Room 210, Waterloo, 50703.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0