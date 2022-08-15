 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event releases monarchs for community’s loved ones

It’s an amazing spectacle to watch 1,000 monarch butterflies fly into the open sky. Annually, Cedar Valley Hospice does just that at its Release & Remember event. Community members give a donation to dedicate a butterfly in honor or memory of a loved one. Often, those butterflies land on those in attendance, creating a wide range of emotions for many celebrating someone they love.

“The first year, I dedicated butterflies in memory of my parents. I couldn’t believe it, but I had two monarchs land on me and hang on for quite some time after the release,” said Cedar Valley Hospice Volunteer Deb Niermann. “The symbolism is obvious, and I loved it. There is so much emotion, joy and community spirit packed into one event, it leaves an emotional impression on me every year.”

This year, Release & Remember will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a program and butterfly release at 2:30 p.m. The event is free and is held at the Waterloo RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Attendees will enjoy food, live music and family-friendly activities. Anyone can attend and dedicate a butterfly for a loved one by visiting www.cvhospice.org/release-remember.

