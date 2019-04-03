Evansdale AMVETS Post

Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will have a fish fry Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at 706 Colleen Ave.

The menu includes all you can eat fish with baked potato, veggie, salad, roll and dessert.

Cost is $10 for adults and free for children 5 and under.

