An all-you-can-eat fish fry will be at the Evansdale AMVETS Hall, 706 Colleen Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.

Include salad, potato, veggie and dessert.

