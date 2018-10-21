VGM Group has added four new associates. EVAN STEVENSEN has joined VGM Marketing as a copywriter. He previously was at Hellman and is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa. KYLE WALKER is director of Operations – CRT for HOMELINK. He previously was at UnityPoint Health. RUTH WESTER has joined HOMELINK’s accounts payable team. She previously was at Affordable Buckets LLC. EUGENE BARNES is a patient care coordinator for HOMELINK. He previously worked at Goodwill Industries.
