CATHERYN IRVINE
DYSART --- The ethanol decision praised in Sunday's editorial may be good for Iowa farmers economically but it is not good for Iowa farmers, Iowans or people worldwide.
I believe our wonderful Iowa soil should be put to use growing crops to feed people and livestock, not fuel vehicles. The Renewable Fuel Standard that brought about increased levels of ethanol production has failed to lower greenhouse gas emissions and failed to increase demands for sustainable biofuels. Instead of increasing acres of grasses grown for biofuels, the RFS has caused grassland conversion to row crops. The land cleared of native grasslands results in increased use of fertilizer and pesticides which in turn feed agal blooms, fish kills and dead zones from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico.
It is shortsighted and self-serving to praise increased use of E15 gasoline/ethanol blended fuel.
