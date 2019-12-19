Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Ethan Hurkett

  • Defensive Line
  • 6-3, 245, freshman
  • Cedar Rapids (Xavier HS)

Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . district Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-metro, all-district, and all-area as a senior . . . first-team all-state as a junior . . . first team all-metro and all-district as a junior . . . team captain and MVP as a senior . . . had 53.5 tackles as a senior, with 14.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

