SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers placed the franchise tag on kicker Robbie Gould on Tuesday, keeping him locked up for the 2019 season for a price tag of about $5 million.
Gould has been the NFL’s most accurate kicker during his two seasons with San Francisco and could have been a target to return to the Chicago Bears if he hit the open market.
The Bears are planning to release kicker Cody Parkey after he missed a field goal off the left upright and crossbar in the closing seconds of a 16-15 wild-card loss to Philadelphia at home last month.
Gould, 36, was at the game with his family, which has remained in the Chicago area even after the Bears released him following the 2015 season. But with few key projected free agents on their roster, the 49ers decided to use the tag on one of their most reliable players.
In two seasons with San Francisco, Gould has made 72 of 75 field goal attempts and 55 of 59 extra points. He leads the NFL in made field goals and field goal percentage over that span.
