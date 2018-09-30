Eric Kelley

ERIC KELLEY  Ph.D., formerly of Waterloo, has co-authored a study on aging in humans published in Redox Biology, an official journal of the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine. Kelley is an associate professor of physiology and pharmacology at the University of West Virginia and vice president of the Society for Redox Biology and Medicine. He is a graduate of Waterloo Central High in 1985 and earned his bachelor's degree and Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. He is the son of Doris Kelley and the late Ralph Kelley.

