CHICAGO (AP) — Joe Maddon’s future is a big question hovering over the Chicago Cubs heading into the season.
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein thinks everything is going to work out just fine.
“My bet is that it goes extraordinarily well with Joe and the whole group and that he’s here for a long time to come,” Epstein said.
Maddon, who turns 65 next month, is under contract for one more year after Epstein and the Cubs decided against offering him an extension over the winter. They want to see how the team rebounds from a disappointing finish last year.
Chicago posted at least 92 wins and made the playoffs in each of Maddon’s first four seasons as manager. It won the World Series in 2016 for its first championship since 1908.
But the Cubs blew a five-game lead in the NL Central last September. They lost to Milwaukee in a tiebreaker for the division title and then dropped the NL wild-card game against Colorado.
Cracks in the relationship between Maddon and the front office seemed to develop during the season. But on Saturday, there was nothing but praise from Epstein.
He credited Maddon’s handling of the young players in 2015 and 2016 for that drought-busting title. He praised Maddon’s ability to create an environment that allowed them “to have fun.” He also mentioned Maddon’s flexibility and willingness to adapt.
“The great thing about Joe is even though he’s a little bit older than me, he’s never standing still,” Epstein said. “He’s never satisfied. He’s a creative person. I think he’s an adaptable person. He’s someone who likes the challenge. He is someone who is going to bring great energy to solving any problem.”
