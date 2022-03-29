 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Will Smith's apology, World Cup qualifiers, and what alopecia really means; plus more trending topics

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at some trending topics from today, March 29.

Pennsylvania pileup

A stretch of an interstate highway in Pennsylvania remained shuttered Tuesday, a day after at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other during a snow squall.

Interstate 81 north remained closed Tuesday afternoon following the wreck Monday morning amid poor visibility that involved between 40 and 60 vehicles, authorities said. State police said no update on the number of fatalities was expected before Wednesday. Get the original story and updates here:

94th Academy Awards - Show

Will Smith accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Will Smith's apology

The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

People are also reading…

The fallout from Smith’s actions during Sunday's ceremony continued Monday as Hollywood and the public continued to wrestle with a moment that stunned the Dolby Theatre crowd and viewers at home. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences condemned Smith striking Rock, who had made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and said it would launch an inquiry. Learn more about it all here:

Alopecia

Speaking of, "alopecia" also made its way to trending topics charts. 

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that affects millions of people around the world. But to many women — and to Black women, in particular — it is much more. It’s about beauty and race, about culture and about the uncertainty that the disorder creates around people’s perception of themselves.

So during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, when comedian Chris Rock threw a pointed joke at Jada Pinkett Smith about her hair loss that some felt was insensitive, the event exposed many layers of feeling for those who wrestle with the disorder. Find out more here:

APTOPIX Portugal North Macedonia WCup 2022 Soccer

Portugal's Danilo Pereira heads the ball above North Macedonia's Milan Ristovski during the World Cup 2022 playoff soccer match between Portugal and North Macedonia, at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

World Cup qualifiers

There will be at least one more World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The all-time top scorer in men’s international soccer will get to play in his fifth World Cup after Portugal defeated North Macedonia 2-0 in the European qualifying playoffs on Tuesday. Find out more on the top games here:

***

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 29

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
National Politics
AP

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

  • By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt
National Politics
AP

Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt

  • By FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously to hold former Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress for their monthslong refusal to comply with subpoenas.

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'
National
AP

Will Smith apologizes: 'I was out of line and I was wrong'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The day after slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and upending the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith issued an apology to the comedian, to the academy and to viewers at home, saying he was “out of line” and that his actions are “not indicative of the man I want to be.”

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden budget has Manchin priorities: Tax rich, cut deficit

  • By ALAN FRAM - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's $5.8 trillion budget for next year would trim federal deficits and boost taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Both could appeal to Sen. Joe Manchin amid Democratic hopes of reviving talks with him over the party's derailed social and environment plan.

Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court
National Politics
AP

Democrats push toward vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing Ketanji Brown Jackson closer to confirmation, setting up a vote next week to recommend her nomination to the full Senate and seat her as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania
Entertainment
AP alert

3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.

UK Queen shrugs off health issues, attends Philip service
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

UK Queen shrugs off health issues, attends Philip service

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.

UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women's Final Four

UConn, Stanford, SC, Louisville headed to women's Final Four

  • By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women's Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The most googled Grammys questions answered

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News