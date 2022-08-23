Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on his birthday, Student loan forgiveness coming to millions, and more trending news

Here are some trending topics for today, Aug. 23.

Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message Tuesday on what would have been late husband Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday.

She posted an Instagram photo showing her with the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star after he won the 2009 NBA Finals.

“Happy birthday, baby!” she wrote. “I love you and miss you so much!”

Kobe Bryant, who was 41, and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., in January 2020. Gianna was the second eldest of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s four daughters.

Student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan.

Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together.

A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact.

The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Marks attended the meeting along with coach Steve Nash and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai.

