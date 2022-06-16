US Open, Beyoncé's new album, World Cup 2026 US host cities announced, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 16.
US Open
Finally, golf is the focus again in the U.S. Open.
Michael Thorbjornsen opened the 122nd edition of the toughest test in golf with a tee shot just right of the first fairway at The Country Club. The amateur who plays at Stanford grew up about 10 minutes away from Brookline.
The U.S. Open dipped into the alternate list for the first time. Abraham Ancer of Mexico withdrew because of an illness. He was replaced by Patton Kizzire.
The days leading into the U.S. Open were filled mostly with chatter and consternation about the Saudi-funded rebel series called LIV Golf that is offering big riches to Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and a dozen others who are in the U.S. Open.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé has revealed the title and release date for her next studio album, with the 16-track "Renaissance" set to drop July 29.
The superstar began listing the music and products on her website Thursday and several streaming services, including Tidal and Spotify, also announced the Beyoncé release.
Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.
"Renaissance" would be the follow-up to 2016's "Lemonade".
World Cup 2026
Matches for the 2026 World Cup will be held in 11 US cities as well as three host sites in Mexico and two in Canada, soccer's world governing body, FIFA, announced Thursday.
The 16 host cities will be: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Guadalajara, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Miami, Monterrey, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver.
FIFA officials will decide at a later date which of the 16 cities will host group play and which will host elimination round matches.
Ana de Armas
Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe.
The actress embodies the iconic late star in a movie for Netflix titled, "BLONDE." It takes viewers through the life of Monroe, starting from when she was a child.
"'BLONDE' blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," a synopsis for the film states.
The movie, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 16
At least 16 US cities set or tied records for their highest temperature for the date, with Macon, Georgia, hitting 103 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
Businesses in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are worried about the coming weeks and months after severe flooding closed the park. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Towns like Red Lodge, Montana, are both cleaning up from the flood and figuring out how they'll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists.
The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.
Kevin Spacey's lawyer has told a London court that the actor denies allegations of sexual offenses. Spacey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face charges of crimes against three men. He was granted unconditional bail until his next hearing on July 14. The former “House of Cards” star is accused of five charges over alleged incidents between 2005 and 2008. The 62-year-old actor ran London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. The two-time Academy Award winner's career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey denies the allegations.
COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5. It's the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If the FDA authorizes the shots, there's one more review at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After all the regulatory hurdles are cleared, the shots should be available early next week at doctor’s offices, hospitals and pharmacies.
After five weeks of declining coronavirus deaths, the number of fatalities reported globally increased by 4% last week, according to the World Health Organization. In its weekly assessment of the pandemic issued on Thursday, the U.N. health agency said there were 8,700 COVID-19 deaths last week, with a 21% jump in the Americas and a 17% increase in the Western Pacific. WHO said coronavirus cases continued to fall, with about 3.2 million new cases reported last week, extending a decline in COVID-19 infections since a peak in January.
French President Emmanuel Macron says there are signs of war crimes in a Kyiv suburb after “massacres” by Russian forces. He spoke Thursday in the town of Irpin while on a visit with other European leaders to show support for Ukraine. He denounced the “barbarism” of the attacks that devastated the town, and praised the courage of residents of Irpin and other Kyiv region towns who held back Russians forces from attacking the capital. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are visiting as a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia’s invasion. They are expected to meet with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said, after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair. Authorities said Wednesday night that they expected to make more arrests soon in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. A federal police investigator says the fisherman who had been the prime suspect confessed Tuesday night and detailed what happened to Phillips and Pereira. Investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes says Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira told officers he used a firearm to kill the pair and then led them deep into the forest to the spot where he buried them.
Vice President Kamala Harris is launching a task force dedicated to fighting online harassment and abuse. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy attended the announcement on Thursday, as did Sloane Stephens, a Black professional tennis player who's faced a torrent of racist abuse. After matches, Stephens said, she’s worried to pick up her phone because “I know what will be waiting for me when I unlock it.” The task force is expected to issue recommendations in 180 days. The new effort comes as the United States reels from mass shootings in Texas and New York that were predated by misogynist and racist commentary online.
A Los Angeles prosecutor says the killing of Nipsey Hussle was premeditated by a man charged with fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday that Eric R. Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33. Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged. If convicted, Holder could get life in prison.
The 2022 U.S. Open most certainly has not been supersized. Some might say its length — a modest 7,254 yards — is more reasonable. Nobody will argue that some holes on the classic layout at The Country Club are downright short. The USGA brought its top-line event back to an old-school course built on a small piece of property. It's the sort of layout that is becoming more obsolete in big-time golf. It has a drivable par-4, a very reachable par 5, and will also feature a par-3 that could play less than 100 yards. After a week of handwringing about the future of the sport and the defections to the breakaway LIV Tour, the actual golf starts Thursday on a course that will remind some of the old days.
Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night. Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass. Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup. The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3 for 3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play. The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.