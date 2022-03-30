 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Understanding Bruce Willis' diagnosis, the Final Four, World Cup qualifiers, and other trending topics

Here are some trending topics for today, March 30.

Bruce Willis

In a statement posted on Willis' Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," read the statement signed by Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. Read more info here:

Bruce Willis Aphasia Explainer

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined Willis and drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition that has many possible causes.

Aphasia

In an effort to understand the sudden announcement, the disorder itself was trending highly nationwide.

You may have never heard of aphasia, but the brain disorder is "more common than Parkinson's Disease, cerebral palsy or muscular dystrophy," and affects some 2 million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association. In fact, about 180,000 people are diagnosed each year, the association said. Find out more here:

Tom Parker, The Wanted singer, has died at 33

Parker, pictured performing in 2013 with The Wanted, died with his family and bandmates by his side, the band said.

Tom Parker

Tom Parker, a member of the British boy band The Wanted, has died less than two years after he announced his diagnosis of inoperable brain tumor. He was 33.

Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, and his bandmates confirmed his death in Instagram posts shared on Wednesday.

The singer "passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates," the Wanted wrote on Instagram. The band called Parker their "brother." Find out more about the singer's death here:

Fans storm onto the pitch as Ghana earns World Cup berth over Nigeria

Ghana's players, including goalscorer Thomas Partey (center), celebrate qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in Abuja, Nigeria, on March 29.

World Cup qualifiers

Supporters in Nigeria broke onto the field at the final whistle as Ghana earned a spot at this year's FIFA World Cup following a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Thomas Partey's away goal in Wednesday's game was enough to see Ghana reach Qatar 2022 -- the first African nation to do so.

Brazil is about to overtake the top spot in the FIFA rankings and Argentina hasn't lost a single match in 1,000 days.

It's clear the two South American soccer powers have more than just Neymar and Lionel Messi going for them as they head to the World Cup in Qatar hoping to end 20 years of European domination. Follow along here:

Severe weather

A powerful storm ripped through Springdale, Arkansas, early Wednesday as part of a dangerous system that's continuing to threaten much of the Southeast with more severe weather, flash floods and potential tornadoes.

Seven people were injured, including two critically, when a possible tornado touched down at 4 a.m. in Springdale, a city in northwest Arkansas, Mayor Doug Sprouse said in a Facebook post. Read more here:

NCAA Final Four

This year's Final Four is either unprecedented or pretty close.

For example, in one corner, North Carolina is making a record 21st appearance in the Final Four. Its semifinal opponent, Duke, is waiting with the sport's winningest coach. Mike Krzyzewski surpassed 1,200 victories during this postseason run.

So the quartet of programs in this year's Final Four is truly special. What you need to know here:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 30

Number of Ukraine refugees passes worst-case U.N. estimate
National Politics
AP

Number of Ukraine refugees passes worst-case U.N. estimate

  • By BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations.

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

Israeli forces arrest 5 in connection with deadly shooting

  • By TIA GOLDENBERG - Associated Press
  • Updated
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shoot…

Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime
National Politics
AP

Biden signs bill making lynching a federal hate crime

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents typically say a few words before they turn legislation into law. But Joe Biden flipped the script Tuesday when it came time to put his signature on the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.

Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

  • By CURT ANDERSON - Associated Press
  • Updated
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member
National
AP

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member

  • AP
  • Updated
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel's recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison.

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar
National
AP

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested at Hawaii karaoke bar

  • By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER - Associated Press
  • Updated
HONOLULU (AP) — An actor known for playing “The Flash” in “Justice League” films was arrested at a Hawaii karaoke bar, where police say Ezra Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged
National
AP

Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap of his own — on the wrist.

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death
National
AP

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer's death

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
Football
AP

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

  • By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took a few years, and for many fans that probably was too long.

Ricky Gervais posts alopecia joke mocking Oscars slapping incident

