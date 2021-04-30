Trial of other cops charged in Floyd's death to be broadcast

But a week after the jury found Chauvin guilty, Ellison told WCCO-TV that the live broadcast “went pretty well" and he was grateful the judge allowed juvenile witnesses to testify off camera.

Cahill also barred jurors’ faces from being televised.

Hennepin County Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette said he was also a longtime skeptic of cameras in the courtroom. He met with journalists and media attorneys ahead of the trial and worked closely with Court TV, which operated the cameras and provided its video feed to other news outlets.

“Over time, I felt more comfortable that they were really interested in the integrity of the process, and worked very hard to make sure there were no violations of Judge Cahill’s order,” Barnette said.

Barnette said one of the biggest benefits of televising the trial was that the public learned about the process, from jury selection to the final verdict. Chauvin was convicted last week of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He’ll be sentenced June 25.

