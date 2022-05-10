Tom Brady's retirement plan (whenever that is), what we know about the Bahamas resort deaths, and more trending topics

Take a look at trending topics for today, May 10.
Tom Brady
The greatest quarterback in NFL history is going to try to become the greatest announcer in NFL history — once he finally retires, that is.
Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is heading to Fox Sports once his playing career ends, the network announced Tuesday.
"Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us..." Lachlan Murdoch, Fox Corporation's CEO, said. Read more on the deal here:
Sandals resorts Bahamas deaths
Officials are conducting autopsies to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three Americans at a Sandals resort on the Bahamas' Great Exuma island Friday, according to the Bahamian police commissioner.
The pathologist "consented to doing the autopsies" Monday, Bahamas Police Commissioner Paul Rolle said, and further information would be provided when available.
The autopsy exams could help answer questions about how the three Americans — two from Tennessee and one from Florida — died over the course of one evening. Get more info here:
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II delegated one of her most important public duties to Prince Charles on Tuesday, underscoring the increasingly central role the heir to the crown is taking as his mother prepares to celebrate 70 years on the throne.
Charles presided over the state opening of Parliament and delivered the Queen’s Speech laying out the government’s legislative program. The event is a symbol of the monarch’s constitutional role as head of state and is accompanied by centuries of tradition designed to demonstrate the strength of Britain’s political institutions. Read more info here:
***
Here are some more trending topics from today:
Jesse Williams' nude scene
Fentanyl
Elon Musk
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, May 10
Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into it. Officials say Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, and was taken to a hospital. The two are not related. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear said White died from her injuries. The arrests ended a nationwide manhunt that began April 29.
Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared Tuesday to suggest that the country could expand its war aims. With the war now in its 11th week, Kyiv has bogged down Russian forces and even staged a counteroffensive. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to indicate that the country could go beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion. The idea reflected Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military, which has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.
Washington is seeking to portray a united front against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” program to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. The signing comes as Congress is poised to unleash more resources to fight the war. The House could vote as soon as this week on a $40 billion military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are urging Congress to act before May 19, when the existing drawdown funds run out.
The top race in Tuesday’s primary elections in Nebraska and West Virginia is a heavily contested Republican primary for Nebraska governor. It features a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who has been accused of groping multiple women. Voters in Nebraska will also be nominating candidates to replace a former congressman, Republican Jeff Fortenberry. He was convicted in March on charges he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution he received from a Nigerian billionaire. In West Virginia, two incumbent congressmen are facing off in a Republican primary after redistricting cost the state a seat in the U.S. House.
Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million. That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned. The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up. Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday. Christie’s said an unknown buyer made the purchase. When the auction was announced, they had estimated it could go for as much as $200 million. The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.
Sri Lanka’s defense ministry has ordered security forces to shoot anyone causing injury to people or property to contain widespread arson and mob violence targeting government supporters. The order came after violent clashes a day earlier left eight people dead and prompted the resignation of the prime minister, who is blamed along with his brother, the president, for leading the country into its worst economic crisis. For months, people have been forced to stand in long lines to buy essentials because a foreign exchange crisis has caused imports of everything from milk to fuel to plunge, spawning dire food shortages and rolling power cuts.
The namesake son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos appears to have been elected Philippine president in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 “People Power” revolt that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. had more than 30.8 million votes in the unofficial results. His nearest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, had 14.7 million with most of the votes tabulated from Monday’s election. His running mate, Sara Duterte, also has a formidable lead in the vice presidential race. The alliance of the scions of two authoritarian leaders compounded worries of human rights activists. Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte stuck to a battle cry of national unity during the campaign, even though their fathers’ presidencies opened some of the most turbulent divisions in the country’s history.
Despite consecutive days of howling winds, New Mexico's governor says there haven't been any reports of widespread damage to homes as a massive wildfire makes its way across the tinder-dry landscape. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called that good news during a briefing Tuesday about the largest wildfire burning in U.S. Crews have been shepherding flames around small mountain villages by bulldozing lines and clearing out vegetation. Lujan Grisham says northern New Mexico is prepared as much as possible to fight the fires despite a high risk of destruction firefighting challenges. The cost so far of fighting the blaze and another smaller fire has hit $65 million.
Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead. The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney. He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed. Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.
The rapper Young Thug is in jail after being accused of co-founding a criminal street gang in Atlanta that prosecutors say committed multiple murders and shootings over roughly a decade. The rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home. He's one of 28 people indicted in Georgia's Fulton County on racketeering charges. Prosecutors say the defendants were members of the Young Slime Life gang. The indictment says Young Thug founded the gang with two other people and rented a car that was used in a gang murder. His attorney says he committed no crime.
Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. The sheriff's office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to a shooting Monday morning when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority was present at the scene, according to the sherriff’s office. The 29-year-old Dority was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging four points and three rebounds, over four seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to adva…