Thursday night football featuring Steelers at Browns, the 2022 Presidents Cup, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 22:

Steelers

For the first time since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger isn't part of the Steelers-Browns rivalry, a matchup the Ohio-born-and-bred quarterback dominated for 18 seasons and will now watch with everyone else.

On Thursday night, Mitch Trubisky makes his debut in one of the NFL's fiercest feuds.

A second appearance isn't guaranteed.

Struggling to connect with Pittsburgh's receivers, Trubisky, chosen as the starter in training camp over rookie quarterback-in-waiting Kenny Pickens, may look to take some deep shots downfield when the Steelers (1-1) visit a Browns team still reeling from an epic collapse in their home opener on Sunday.

Read the full breakdown here:

Presidents Cup

The idea was for two of the most reliable American teams to set the tone Thursday in the Presidents Cup, and the result was predictable.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay made short work of Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama in the opening match. They didn't make a bogey in a 6-and-5 victory, improving their record to 5-0 in foursomes at the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, best friends since they were 14, had clutch shots to atone for their mistakes and held off Sungjae Im and Corey Conners, 2 and 1.

Another strong American team from top to bottom played at a high level on a hot day at Quail Hollow and walked off with a 4-1 lead after the first session.

Read the rest of the story here:

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian revealed the newest addition to her family during the premiere of Season 2 of "The Kardashians."

The new mom of two showed the journey to the birth of her son, who arrived just months after her ex Tristan Thompson became involved in a paternity controversy with another woman. Kardashian's son, whom she shares with Thompson and was carried by a surrogate, was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on July 28.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed two of her own children with the help of a surrogate, joined a nervous Khloe on the day he was born, assuring Khloe, "you're never ready, but you're ready."

Get more info here:

Khloe Kardashian introduces son in 'The Kardashians' Season 2 premiere Khloe Kardashian revealed the newest addition to her family during the premiere of Season 2 …

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Alex Jones

Olivia Wilde

Ana de Armas