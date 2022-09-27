The Try Guys part ways with Ned Fulmer, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3', and more trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Sept. 27:

Ned Fulmer

The Try Guys are going to try being a trio.

The group, which gained popularity at Buzzfeed for their viral videos and eventually departed to begin producing content through their own company, announced on Tuesday that founding member Ned Fulmer "is no longer working with The Try Guys."

"As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together," a statement posted to social media said. "We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the review.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds just broke some Hugh-ge news in the movie world.

The actor announced on Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the next "Deadpool" film, slated for September 6, 2024.

"Hey everyone, we're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next 'Deadpool' film for a good long while now," Reynolds says in a video posted to Instagram.

Adding that he wanted to make Deadpool's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as this is the first "Deadpool" film to be produced following Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox) "special," Reynolds said he sought out to "stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning."

Portugal vs. Spain

Spain scored an 88th-minute goal to end its winless streak against Portugal on Tuesday and advance in the Nations League to complete the Final Four lineup.

“The questions in soccer will always be a consequence of the results,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “If we had lost in the 85th, then it would be said that everything was a disaster. Now it's all different.”

The late goal by Álvaro Morata secured a 1-0 victory that allowed Spain to overtake Portugal in Group A2 and join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the finals to be played in June next year in the Netherlands.

