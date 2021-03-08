The Naked Cowboy arrested while performing at Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Times Square performer known as the Naked Cowboy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence and cited for panhandling while working a gig at Bike Week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Court records show Robert Burck, 51, who is widely known for wearing only white briefs, boots and a cowboy hat while playing a brightly colored guitar, was arrested Saturday while performing at the annual event on Florida's Atlantic coast. Burck is a regular at Bike Week.

The panhandling citation was given after officers saw people tucking dollar bills into Burck's guitar after taking photographs. Burck then refused to follow directions from a police officer and pulled away from her, according to an arrest report.

When the Daytona Beach police officer redirected Burck against a patrol car, the headstock of his guitar broke, according to the arrest report. The headstock is the part of the guitar at the end that houses the pegs used for tuning the instrument.