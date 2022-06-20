The impending summer solstice, highlights from the Warriors parade, and more trending topics

Here's a look at today's trending topics for June 20.

Summer solstice

It's hot. The official start to summer happens tomorrow, but it already feels like we are in the middle of it.

Temperatures moderated somewhat over the weekend, so we caught a tiny break from the oppressive heat from last week, but here we go again. We are in for another heat wave, right on the heels of the last.

"It is somewhat unusual to have two strong, large-scale heat waves occur in quick succession in the same region of the country," said Alex Lamers, Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).

While rare, Lamers mentioned it is not unprecedented.

Warriors parade

From the moment all those months ago that Klay Thompson uttered “championship or bust” with his team off to an 18-2 start, the Golden State Warriors seemed set to make good on his lofty proclamation.

It took Thompson getting healthy at last, then Draymond Green and Stephen Curry overcoming their own injuries down the stretch, and a cast of youngsters shining on the big playoff stage for the Warriors to win again.

Coach Steve Kerr and his champion Warriors celebrated with a victory parade through San Francisco on Monday as thousands packed the streets on a warm June day and blue and gold confetti fell — with all those new faces taking part this time, too.

Eric Greitens

Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOS, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the ad, Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, is flanked by a tactical unit outside a home on a tree-lined street as he whispers, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” using a term of derision that former President Donald Trump and his allies use to label moderate or establishment Republicans.

The armed tactical team breaks through the front door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside. Greitens enters an empty living room through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Juneteenth

Colombian election

DC 'Moechella' shooting

