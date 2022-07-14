The death of Ivana Trump, the start of the 150th British Open, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, July 14.

Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

The former president posted on his social media app that she died at her Manhattan home.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life,” he wrote on Truth Social. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

The Open

The Old Course was never faster. The pace of play was never slower.

The celebrated start Thursday of the 150th British Open gave way to Cameron Young making his debut with an 8-under 64 for a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods making what could be his last competitive appearance at St. Andrews a short one.

His score would indicate as much. Woods began his round by hitting out of a divot into the Swilcan Burn for a double bogey. He ended it by taking three putts through the Valley of Sin for a par and a 78, his second-worst score in his Open career.

Bastille Day

The war in Ukraine has even shaken up Bastille Day, a powerful political, historical and symbolic event in France.

France celebrated its national holiday Thursday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris alongside allies from Eastern Europe. The parade also featured warplanes, military vehicles and a drone in a performance showing off France's might and its military efforts to support Ukraine.

In a Bastille Day nationally televised interview, French President Emmanuel Macron warned his compatriots that the worst war that Europe has faced in decades “will continue" and defended Europe's sanctions strategy.

