The $830 million Mega Millions up for grabs, Julio Jones signs a new deal, and more trending news

Here's a look at trending news for today, July 26:

Mega Millions

The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you?

Almost certainly not.

That's because while the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize has sparked a surge in sales that will mean more possible number combinations are covered, your odds of winning remain the same. At 1 in 302.5 million, they're pretty miserable.

National Mega Millions sales rose from $116 million for the July 19 drawing to $172.1 million for the July 22 drawing, according to Marie Kilbane, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Lottery Commission.

What can you do?

Julio Jones

Tom Brady is getting another big target to make another run at the Super Bowl.

The Bucs are signing former Falcons and Titans receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract, the Tampa Bay Times confirmed.

Jones, 33, was traded from the Falcons to the Titans last season but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring strain after producing his only receiving touchdown in Week 18 against the Texans.

But the seven-time Pro Bowl player is considered one of the best pass catchers in NFL history with 13,330 receiving yards and 61 career touchdowns.

Find out more here:

Tony Dow

Tony Dow, who delighted audiences as big brother Wally Cleaver on the 1950s and '60s sitcom “Leave It to Beaver,” is still alive in hospice care, despite his own management team posting on social media Tuesday that he had died.

The actor announced in May that he was battling cancer, and in an update last week, Dow’s management team said he was experiencing complications from the disease.

Dow’s representatives announced on his Facebook page that he had died, causing news outlets worldwide, including the Daily News, to report his death.

Read more about it here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

St. Louis flooding

Liz Cambage

Lake Mead