Winner of ‘Survivor’ 43 says he will donate entire $1 million prize to help veterans

The winner of “Survivor” 43 on CBS was revealed during the finale Wednesday night, as was his intentions regarding the $1 million prize.

Mike Gabler, 52, a heart valve specialist from Kingwood, Texas, during the after-show, said he will donate his winnings to Veterans In Need Foundation.

Gabler was one of five contestants remaining for the finale. The others were Jesse Lopez, Owen Knight, Karla Cruz Godoy and Cassidy Clark.

#Survivor: 43 made history in more than one way!🤯 Hear what our Sole Survivor is planning to do with the grand prize.👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ROOxcv9t3H — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) December 15, 2022

The final episode was called “Snap Some Necks and Cash Some Checks.”

CBS says, “The remaining five castaways must find the perfect balance in the immunity challenge to make it to the final four. Also, two castaways will have to make fire in order to earn their seat in the final three, with one player being crowned the title of Sole Survivor.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gabler said the idea to donate the winnings to veterans was an idea he had prior to competing and in honor of his father, uncles and friends who are veterans.

“And what keeps you going? It’s not necessarily Gabler, because Gabler could tap out. But if I’m thinking about people who are dependent on me, like veterans in need with a traumatic brain injury or PTSD, that lights a fire in you.

And that drove me. It drove me day in, day out in the rain and the sun and the cold, the heat, everything. Our heroes drove me. I never had the honor of serving. I had the opportunity, but not the honor to serve, and the fact that I have the honor to serve those who served just fills my heart,” Gabler told the news outlet.

