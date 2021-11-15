'Sesame Street' debuts Asian American muppet

Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on Nov. 1, 2021. Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.
AP Photo/Noreen Nasir
What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of "Sesame Street," her name is a sign she was meant to live there.
"So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong," Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. "But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame."
At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the "Sesame Street" canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children's TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.
Ji-Young will formally be introduced in "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special." Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, "Sesame Street" social media platforms and on local PBS stations.
Some of Ji-Young's personality comes from her puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41 and Korean American, got into puppetry in her 30s. In 2014, she was accepted into a "Sesame Street" workshop. That evolved into a mentorship and becoming part of the team the following year. Being a puppeteer on a show Kim watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping shape an original muppet is a whole other feat.
"I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I'm putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid," Kim said. But fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph — who performs Abby Cadabby — reminded her, "It's not about us ... It's about this message."
Ji-Young's existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd's death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies, "Sesame Street" reflected on how it could "meet the moment," said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind "Sesame Street."
"Sesame Street" is adding two new Muppets to the popular kids show. Wes and Elijah were introduced in a video. In the video, Elmo is asking the father and son about race. The addition of the two new characters will be aimed at helping kids understand race and racism.
Sesame Workshop established two task forces — one to look at its content and another to look at its own diversity. What developed was Coming Together, a multi-year initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.
One result was 8-year-old Tamir. While not the show's first Black muppet, he was one of the first used to talk about subjects like racism.
"When we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islanders experience, we of course knew we needed to create an Asian muppet as well," Stallings said.
These newer muppets — their personalities and their looks — were remarkably constructed in a matter of a months. The process normally takes at least a couple of years. There are outside experts and a cross-section of employees known as the "culture trust" who weigh in on every aspect of a new muppet, Stallings said.
For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young not be "generically pan-Asian."
"Because that's something that all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic 'Asian,'" Kim said. "So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically Korean, but she was born here."
One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good "upstander." "Sesame Street" first used the term on its "The Power of We" TV special last year, which featured Tamir.
"Being an upstander means you point out things that are wrong or something that someone does or says that is based on their negative attitude towards the person because of the color of their skin or the language they speak or where they're from," Stallings said. "We want our audience to understand they can be upstanders."
In "See Us Coming Together," Sesame Street is preparing for Neighbor Day where everyone shares food, music or dance from their culture. Ji-Young becomes upset after a kid, off screen, tells her "to go back home," an insult commonly flung at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after Sesame Street's other Asian American residents, guest stars and friends like Elmo assure her that she belongs as much as anyone else.
The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.
"I remember like the Atlanta shootings and how terrifying that was for me," Kim said. "My one hope, obviously, is to actually help teach what racism is, help teach kids to be able to recognize it and then speak out against it. But then my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalizes seeing different kinds of looking kids on TV."
Vanessa Leung, co-executive director of Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in Ji-Young's creation but previously consulted on anti-racism content for Sesame Workshop. It matters when Asian American families, especially with many of them being immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like "Sesame Street," Leung said.
"It sparks curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty in the diversity of our community," Leung said.
Ji-Young will be heavily present throughout the show's 53rd season next year, Stallings reassured. She also won't just be utilized for content related to racial justice. She will pop up in various digital programs, live-action and animated.
As the new kid on the street, Ji-Young is looking forward to showing her friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as the food. She loves cooking dishes like tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has one "Sesame Street" friend who wants a sample.
"I would love to try it," said Ernie, who joined Ji-Young's interview. "You know, I've tried bulgogi. I really like bulgogi. I'm gonna guess that maybe old buddy Bert has not tried Korean food."
Having already made several famous friends on "Sesame Street," is there anyone Ji-Young still really wants to meet?
"The Linda Lindas because they're so cool," Ji-Young said, referring to the teenage punk rock band. "And they rock out and they're cool girls and most of them are Asian. They're my heroes. If we can get the Linda Lindas on 'Sesame Street,' I would show them around."
52 years of 'Sesame Street' history
52 years of 'Sesame Street' history
"Sesame Street" is undeniably prolific, with more than 4,500 episodes, 150 countries reached in 70 languages, and 52 years of production. And yet none of these things—all remarkable accomplishments in their own right—begin to convey the true and vast legacy of the show.
That's because "Sesame Street" can’t just be measured quantitatively (sorry, Count von Count). Its legacy is measured as much by the lessons it taught in kindness and love and grief as it is in the sheer volume of accolades and content it amassed.
It’s in the millions of people—children and adults alike, generations over—whose lives have been affected by the residents of 123 Sesame Street. It’s in every small decision that was made along the way that culminated in groundbreaking and innovative programming, the likes of which could only be outdone by the show itself.
"Sesame Street"
began as an attempt to answer one question: Could television be used as a tool to educate all children? Could it transcend socioeconomic barriers, cultural differences, and regional distinctions to become an effective scholastic medium for all? The show proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that the answer to those questions was a resounding yes—and that much more was possible. "Sesame Street" showed the world that the things we may perceive as obstacles such as disabilities, insecurities, or differences are worthy of representation and conversation both on- and off-screen. Today, as America confronts systemic racism and police brutality, and as protests rage nationwide demanding change in the wake of George Floyd’s death, "Sesame Street" stepped in to help kids begin to make sense of these complex issues. The program partnered with CNN to host an hour-long town hall, providing children and families the space to explore this moment in our country’s history.
The show established itself as a revolutionary force in children’s education and entertainment by thoughtfully developing a curriculum for each season that promotes cognitive, social, and emotional development. Whether a child is counting to 20 or watching a segment about cooperation, "Sesame Street" places just as much importance on empathy and cultural competency as it does on mathematical literacy or vocabulary. Researchers have found a
positive correlation between children who watched "Sesame Street" during their preschool years and improved performance in elementary school.
"Sesame Street" moved in 2020
to HBO-Max, kicking off a new five-year contract. It may seem contradictory that a show built on the tenets of equal accessibility for all is now part of a paid, subscription-only service. But prior to HBO’s funding, "Sesame Street" was headed for cancellation, according to Sesame Workshop CEO Jeff Dunn in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. The show posted $11 million in losses in 2014 alone—highlighting the struggles faced by a prolific program seeking to remain equally accessible for all children. The mission of "Sesame Street" has been unwavering since its inception: to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. And while the funding for such a resource has come into doubt, the need for the resource itself has never been in question.
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1969: How to get to 'Sesame Street'
In a historical moment, the show launched with Gordon showing 6-year-old Sally around "Sesame Street." In its first year, the show’s curriculum focused on counting from one to 10, colors and shapes, reciting the alphabet, and relational concepts. The show also introduced children to more complex topics like emotions, individuality, and cooperation. Viewers met some of the most beloved television characters of all time like Big Bird, Kermit the Frog, and Oscar (who was originally orange).
[Pictured: Loretta Long, Bob McGrath, Matt Robinson, and Caroll Spinney in "Sesame Street" in season one, episode three.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1970: The brain and the mind
The human hosts of "Sesame Street" were joined by the show’s first Latino cast members, Tom and Miguel. David also joined the cast later in the year. The curriculum in season two built on season one, focusing on topics like counting to 20, simple math like addition and subtraction, and sight words. Characters also helped young viewers explore topics like hope, imagination, and the concept of remembering.
[Pictured: Muppet Ernie and Sherlock Hemlock from season two, in late 1970.]
Children's Television Workshop // Getty Images
1971: Yip hooray for new characters
Longtime cast members Maria and Luis became part of the show in season three, along with another iconic resident of "Sesame Street": Snuffleupagus. The Martians, also known as the "Yips," made their terrestrial debut on "Sesame Street" this year. Ecology and problem-solving were major themes throughout the season.
[Pictured: Emilio Delgado (Luis) and Sonia Manzano (Maria) on set.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1972: 'Sesame Street' is now in 1, 2, 3 countries
Two international co-productions of "Sesame Street" launched in 1972: Plaza Sesamo in Mexico and Vila Sesamo in Brazil. While modeled after the success of "Sesame Street" in the United States, the international broadcasts were adapted to meet each country’s cultural identity and educational priorities. Back in the United States, season four introduced the famous numerically minded vampire, Count von Count. Love and kindness were major concepts revisited throughout the season.
[Pictured: Elmo and Count von Count.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1973: 'Sesamstrasse' launches in Germany
In 1973, Germany launched Sesamstrasse, another international co-production of "Sesame Street." This season also introduced young viewers to new characters, including the Twiddlebug family, and new concepts like understanding and recognizing emotions. Johnny Cash and Morgan Freeman were two of several guests who paid a visit to "Sesame Street" this season.
[Pictured: The Muppets of season five.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1974: Learning the value of varying perspectives
The curriculum for season six was structured around social interactions, teaching kids the value of varying perspectives and divergent thinking. These ideas were reinforced through the help of guest stars like Arthur Ashe, Richard Pryor, the Pointer Sisters, and Helen Reddy. Season six was also when the familiar Typewriter animation made its debut.
[Pictured: The season six cast of "Sesame Street."]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1975: What lies beyond the borders of 'Sesame Street'
The residents of "Sesame Street" explored major issues affecting their community and beyond, including basic politics related to the nation’s bicentennial, new segments focusing on children with learning disabilities, and even leaving "Sesame Street" to visit Luis’s family in the Rio Grande Valley of New Mexico. This season highlighted the importance, and subsequent impact, of presenting viewers with characters that looked and learned like them, as well as places that resembled their own environments.
[Pictured: The season seven cast.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1976: Expanding the scope of women on 'Sesame Street'
After receiving criticism that the few women on the show were cast in stereotypical roles, this season of "Sesame Street" focused on expanding the number of women and the diversification of their interests and pursuits. Viewers met Olivia, a professional photographer, for the first time in season eight. Guest stars included Anne Revere, Judy Collins, Clarice Taylor, and Paul Simon.
[Pictured: Publicity photo of American actress, Margaret Hamilton, and American Muppet, Oscar the Grouch.]
Carl Byoir & Associates, Inc. for the Children's Television Workshop // Wikimedia Commons
1977: From 'Sesame Street' to Hawaii
Once again, the cast left the familiar setting of "Sesame Street" for Hawaii, a new setting rich with cultural and ecological diversity, which were prevalent themes throughout season nine. The curriculum also introduced lessons on overall health, nutrition, and personal hygiene. Popular segments including Sign Cartoons and Monsterpiece Theater—modeled after PBS’s "Masterpiece Theater" and used to make works of cultural significance accessible to children—debuted in season nine.
[Pictured: Ernie helps Bert's nephew Brad by giving him bath toys.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1978: 'Sesame Street' on-site
In its tenth season, the cast of "Sesame Street" continued to explore new settings and present lessons in environments where context further supports learning. Locations included apartments, hospitals, and even popular destinations in New York City, like Central Park. The season’s curriculum focused on reading, science, health, and nutrition.
[Pictured: The "Sesame Street" cast of season 10.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1979: Guests from far, far away
In the premiere of season 11, the cast visits Puerto Rico where Oscar met a fellow grouch, Osvaldo, el Gruñón. Later in the season, "Sesame Street" was visited by two special guests from a galaxy far, far away: C-3PO and R2-D2 from "Star Wars."
[Pictured: Publicity still of the Sesame Street Muppets taken to promote their record album, "Sesame Country."]
Children's Television Workshop // Getty Images
1980: Safety first, always
Season 12’s curriculum placed an emphasis on health and safety, as well as foundational, pre-science concepts. Many iconic guests stopped by "Sesame Street," including Cab Calloway, Itzhak Perlman, and (Mister) Fred Rogers.
[Pictured: Fred Rogers on "Sesame Street."]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1981: A different way of seeing the world
As part of the show’s efforts to explore and promote acceptance of individual differences, including physical differences, a blind Muppet named Aristotle was added to the cast in 1981. This season’s curriculum also touched on topics relating to the environment. All-star athletes, actors, and musicians paid visits to "Sesame Street," including Julius Erving, Diana Ross, Harry Belafonte, and Madeline Kahn.
[Pictured: Julius "Dr. J" Erving on Season 13.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1982: Bittersweet feelings
At the beginning of this season, Big Bird went away to camp. The multi-episode segment explored topics like leaving home, making new friends, and how it’s okay to be sad to leave the people you love. Featured guests included James Taylor, Billy Dee Williams, and Giancarlo Esposito. This was the last season to feature Mr. Hooper.
[Pictured: James Taylor performs "Jellyman Kelly" with the kids in an epsiode during season 14.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1983: Confronting death in real life
The death of Will Lee—the show’s beloved Mr. Hooper—in 1982 presented an opportunity for “Sesame Street” to explore death in a gentle and authentic way for children. After deciding not avoid the truth by writing Mr. Hooper off the show or replacing Lee with another actor, curriculum experts took care to craft an episode that not only explained death but also the emotions that come with it, like sadness, confusion, and even anger. The episode also messaged to viewers that those left behind are still loved and cared for. Episode 1839 won an Emmy.
[Pictured: Big Bird hangs the drawing of Mr. Hooper by his nest in Emmy winning episode 1839.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1984: Pop culture is built into the curriculum
This season focused on making traditionally uncomfortable environments like hospitals more familiar and less frightening to young viewers. It also built on season 15’s computer-based curriculum. “Sesame Street”—always hip to the latest in pop culture—also built segments around the growing popularity of music videos and new-wave music in the mid-1980s. Guests on the show this year included Dizzy Gillespie, Loretta Lynn, Mandy Patinkin, Menudo, Smokey Robinson, Sid Caesar, and Jane Curtin.
[Pictured: Oscar the Grouch on set, mid 80s.]
Children's Television Workshop // Getty Images
1985: A year of milestones
Season 17 introduced the world to one of the most beloved youngsters in television history—an inquisitive, friendly, giggling little monster named Elmo. While Elmo made brief appearances in prior seasons, this was the first season we learned his name and the one in which he was established as a prominent "Sesame Street" resident. Season 17 was also when Snuffleupagus was finally revealed to the adults of "Sesame Street" as a real being, and not just Big Bird’s imaginary friend. This moment
validated children’s thoughts and feelings even if they feared they might not be believed. In another major milestone this season, the show addressed adoption through the introduction of Susan and Gordon’s adopted son, Miles.
[Pictured: Oscar the Grouch on set, mid 80s.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1986: Math in the real world
In season 18, "Sesame Street" further developed its curriculum to teach kids, in addition to counting to 40, how to apply mathematical concepts in real-world settings. John Candy, The Four Tops, Rhea Perlman, Pete Seeger, and Joe Williams all paid visits to "Sesame Street" this season.
[Pictured: Kermit from the "On My Pond" episode of season 18.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1987: A 'Sesame Street' marriage
Season 19 followed the story arc of Maria and Luis’ romance, culminating with their marriage. Guest stars this season included Ruben Blades, José Ferrer, Keith Hernandez, Pee-Wee Herman, Lillian Hurst, Jay Leno, and Mookie Wilson.
[Pictured: Maria and Luis’s wedding.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1988: Where do babies come from?
Following season 19’s finale featuring Maria and Luis’s wedding, season 20 focused on the next phase of their relationship and a natural fact of life—pregnancy. The season concluded with the birth of their daughter, Gabriella.
Fay Ray, the famous Weimaraner sometimes dressed in overalls, other times dressed in animal disguises, made her debut in season 20. Jamie Lee Curtis, Billy Joel, Martina Navratilova, Susan Sarandon, and Dave Winfield were just a handful of people on the star-studded guest list who visited "Sesame Street" this season.
[Pictured: Cast and crew for season 20.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1989: The importance of environmentalism
Environmentalism was a major theme in season 21 and was, in part, communicated through a new segment called Gloria Globe. Season 21 also debuted the colorful exploration of letters and words through Alphaquest, and a familiar tune we came to know as "Elmo’s Song." Mr. Handford was added to the cast of human characters on "Sesame Street" this year.
[Pictured: Barbara Bush reads Pete's Chair to Big Bird, The Count, and the kids during season 21.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1990: Being proud of all that makes you, you
Season 22 kicked off a four-year curriculum on race, promoting pride in our own identities, and respecting and celebrating others, no matter how different they may be. In an iconic segment from the season, Whoopi Goldberg and Elmo discussed the beauty of each other’s physical differences, like the color and texture of their skin, hair, and fur.
[Pictured: Whoopi Goldberg appeared alongside Hoots and Elmo in segments discussing pride.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1991: Celebrating Native American culture
"Sesame Street" continued its race curriculum in season 23 with a focus on Native Americans. The cast traveled to Pryor, Mont., to learn about life on a Crow Indian reservation and witness an authentic Crow Indian naming ceremony. New Muppets introduced this season included Roxie Marie, Monty, Colambo, Baby Tooth and the Fuzzy Funk, Chicago, and Rosita.
[Pictured: Big Bird learns to lasso in Montana.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1992: Celebrating Latino culture
Season 24 celebrated Latino culture with a focus on Spanish language, Latino guest stars, and a segment called “Big Bird’s Video Postcards” in which he traveled around the country highlighting displays of Latino culture and heritage in the communities he visited.
[Pictured: Big Bird's video postcards.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1993: Change is around the corner
The 25th season of "Sesame Street" brought major changes to the setting, cast, and curriculum. A new block called "Around the Corner" was added to show’s physical footprint and with it came many new characters, humans and Muppets alike. This season focused on topics like family dynamics issues often faced by preschool children (i.e., is my mom/dad going to come back to pick me up?).
[Pictured: The season 25 cast.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1994: 'Sesame Street' in conflict zones
In 1994, amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a co-production of "Sesame Street" broadcast in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza used original characters to deliver messages of respect empathy, and cooperation. It was a model that would be replicated in other conflict zones around the world to enact positive change and peaceful coexistence, beginning with younger generations.
[Pictured: Season 26, episode eight, Betty Lou's Dolly loses her head.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
1995: Accommodating non-linguistic learners
Season 27 was referred to as an experimental season because the show’s producers changed their approach to presenting lessons. To accommodate children whose learning was closely tied to musical or mathematical aptitude rather than linguistics, the lessons were strategically presented in varied, consecutive ways.
[Pictured: "Two Princes" sketch where Chris mediates a discussion amongst the three monsters and shows how they can all play together.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1996: Handling times of uncertainty
In this season, the Muppets, through Maria’s admission to the hospital for stomach pains, taught children how to cope with sudden and uncertain situations. Later in the season, Elmo faced more jarring realities when he found his pet goldfish Bubbles had died. Elmo cried until he no longer felt like crying; the message to kids was that it’s okay to not always be okay.
[Pictured: Maria goes to the hospital in the two-part season premiere.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1997: 'Slimey to the Moon'
Season 29 focused heavily on the wonder and excitement of science. A major feature of this season was a science- and discovery-themed story arc called “Slimey to the Moon,” told over the course of 18 weeks. Special theme weeks including music, health, literacy, and laughter also were featured throughout season 29.
[Pictured: "Slimey to the Moon" set.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1998: Welcome to 'Elmo’s World'
Season 30 debuted the famous "Elmo’s World" segment and introduced viewers to Alan, the new owner of Hooper’s store and beloved "Sesame Street" resident. This season was a star-studded affair with guests like Maya Angelou, Garth Brooks, Rosemary Clooney, Terrell Davis, Doug E. Doug, Fran Drescher, Béla Fleck, Denyce Graves, Patti LaBelle, Nathan Lane, Liam Neeson, Conan O'Brien, R.E.M., Ben Stiller, and Trisha Yearwood.
[Pictured: Cast of season 30.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
1999: Mastering conflict and computers
Helping children learn to cooperate and resolve conflict in their own environments was the primary theme of season 31. The cast also taught children how computers can be used as tools for both creativity and communication. Guests in this season included The Goo Goo Dolls, Chaka Khan, Spike Lee, Christopher Reeve, and the New York City Ballet.
[Pictured: Big Bird and Elmo from season 31.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2000: The value in creating anything
The beauty of art beyond aesthetics and the importance of creativity and creation itself were the primary focuses of season 32. The curriculum
centered on music and art and throughout the season, the Muppets each embarked on some type of creative endeavor.
[Pictured: Kermit's penultimate "Sesame Street" appearance in a scene for the first "Hurricane" episode.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
2001: Dealing with a national tragedy
Though "Sesame Street" was in the middle of production when the events of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred, writers and producers knew they needed to give children tools and a space to process the tragedy. Four special episodes created in response to the terrorist attacks covered topics like fear, loss, and bullying motivated by cultural intolerance. Significant changes to the format also were implemented, including new segments like "Number of the Day" and "Letter of the Day."
[Pictured: UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and his wife Nane pose with some "Sesame Street" characters in December 2001.]
DON EMMERT // Getty Images
2002: Cultural acceptance is borderless
Cultural competence was the focus of season 34. Celebrating our differences while also recognizing the similarities that bind us—both globally and within our own country—were key components of this season’s curriculum. Segments like “Global Grover” and “Global Thingy” were created to promote lessons of global acceptance.
[Pictured: Big Bird and friends perform at the 76th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.]
Matthew Peyton // Getty Images
2003: Traction Jackson
A computer-animated character named Traction Jackson—TJ for short—made his debut in season 35. TJ, a basketball fanatic and dog lover who also was in a wheelchair, taught kids that beneath our physical differences there are many similarities that connect us.
[Pictured: Traction Jackson.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
2004: C is for...carrots?
The issue of child obesity in the United States dictated much of the season’s curriculum around health and nutrition. It also prompted major changes to one of the show’s longtime residents. Cookie Monster began to model better eating habits, singing and reminding viewers that “a cookie is a sometime food.”
[Pictured: Still taken from season 36, episode three, "The Healthy Foods Game."]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2005: Not all families look the same
Season 37 explored nontraditional families and international adoption when Gina adopted her son, Marco, from Guatemala. Viewers this season also met Muppet Abby Cadabby, a fairy in training.
[Pictured: Still taken from season 37, episode 24, "Gina Adopts a Baby: Part 3."]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2006: Resources for family deployment
With military deployments at a record high, "Sesame Street" recognized the need for resources to help military families process and cope with the challenges of having a loved one in a war zone. The show created a multimedia kit that dealt with loss, homecoming, and how to maintain a healthy family, even worlds apart.
[Pictured: 'Sesame Street' characters perform for MacDill Air Force Base.]
Senior Airman Rachel Cunningham // U.S. Air Force
2007: Letters lead to words
To further enhance viewers' vocabulary, a new segment called "Word of the Day," building upon an older segment, "Letter of the Day," was introduced. A new human character named Chris Robinson moved to "Sesame Street" this year and began working at Hooper’s Store. Over 30 guests stopped by "Sesame Street" in season 38, including Tina Fey, Diane Sawyer, Anderson Cooper, and Ellen DeGeneres.
[Pictured: Wanda the Word Fairy visits "Sesame Street" to show the meanings of certain words in season 38, episode three.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2008: Everything old is new again
The set of "Sesame Street" got a facelift during season 39, including a laundromat where the long-standing Fix-It-Shop once was. A new cast member named Leela—owner of the laundromat—also was introduced in this season.
[Pictured: During season 39, episode three, Chris folds laundry at the new laundromat.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2009: 40 years of bringing good to the planet
Environmentalism returned as the curriculum focus of the 40th anniversary season. Episodes included segments about animal behaviors like hibernation and migration, lessons on how to be good stewards of the planet, and features that inspired love and respect for the natural world. "Sesame Street" hosted 35 guests that year including Michelle Obama, Ricky Gervais, Adam Sandler, Ziggy Marley, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
[Pictured: Michelle Obama appears on "Sesame Street" on May 5, 2009.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2010: We all love a positive self-image
Much like Whoopi Goldberg’s segment a decade earlier in which she proudly declared she loved her skin and hair, the segment “I Love My Hair,” performed by Anything Muppet in season 41, garnered positive attention for its message of self-love and acceptance. A new segment called Super Grover 2.0 also debuted this season with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).
[Pictured: "Sesame Street" characters pose under a "123 Sesame Street" sign at the "Sesame Street" 40th anniversary.]
Astrid Stawiarz // Getty Images
2011: An exploration of STEM
The curriculum in season 42 focused on STEM, with new segments like “Murray’s Science Experiments.” This season aimed to develop children’s capacity for critical thinking and problem solving, as well understanding how the world around them works.
[Pictured: Leela, Elmo, and Zoe work on a group experiment in season 42, episode 2.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2012: STEM becomes STEAM
Building on the STEM content introduced in season 42, season 43 added art to the curriculum. A segment debuted called “The People in Your Neighborhood” and highlighted individuals with unusual careers.
[Pictured: Brandeis wants a job in season 43, episode seven.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2013: Dealing with incarceration
In 2013, "Sesame Street"
launched a tool kit called "Little Children, Big Challenges" that aimed to help children and families cope with an incarcerated parent. The online teaching kit featured a Muppet named Alex whose dad was incarcerated—a first in the history of "Sesame Street".
[Pictured: First Lady Michelle Obama with "Sesame Street" Muppets Elmo and Rosita at the White House, Oct. 20, 2013.]
Lawrence Jackson // Obama White House Archives
2014: Recognize and regulate
Season 45’s curriculum taught kids how to recognize and regulate their emotions. These skills were reiterated throughout the season and piggy-backed on a similar set of skills introduced in season 44.
[Pictured: Chris helps Penelope, an overly excited penguin, learn how to control herself and make new friends in season 45, episode five.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2015: Honing in on kindness
More
experimentation with format and curriculum took place in season 46, with episodes centered on a single theme, fewer Muppets featured throughout the season, and fewer parody and celebrity segments produced. This season’s goal and overarching theme was to teach kids how to show kindness.
[Pictured: Elmo and Abby have started the Best Friend Band where they learn how to compromise in season 46, episode seven.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2016: Meet Zari, the first Afghan Muppet
Afghanistan’s co-production of "Sesame Street," "Baghch-e-Simsim," introduced the
first Afghan Muppet named Zari. Zari’s character promoted gender equity and in doing so, served as a role model for Afghan children. She loved sports, had an appetite for education, and aspired to have a career. These things made Zari another pioneering character under the "Sesame Street" brand and a force for positive social change.
[Pictured: Raziya Nazari prepares a Muppet named "Zari" for a recording at an Afghan television studio in Kabul.]
WAKIL KOHSAR // Getty Images
2017: Meet Julia, the first Muppet with autism
In 2017, Julia was introduced to the "Sesame Street" cast as the first Muppet with autism. Her arrival was met with overwhelming gratitude from those whose lives are affected by autism in many ways. Julia’s existence marked another representation milestone, giving kids with autism the opportunity, perhaps for the first time, to meet and learn from someone on TV who was just like them.
[Pictured: Muppet Julia from the "Meet Julia" episode.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW)
2018: Lily and the 'Sesame Street' in Communities Program
In 2018, "Sesame Street"
introduced its first homeless Muppet named Lily. Recognizing that homelessness is an issue affecting millions of children in the United States, Lily was created as the face of the "Sesame Street" in Communities Program—a multimedia resource to help children, families, and advocates navigate problems like homelessness.
[Pictured: Muppet Lily.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
2019: Celebrating 50 years of tackling problems big and small
“Sesame Street” introduced a new Muppet named Karli to its online “Sesame Street” in Communities program. Karli was placed in foster care while her mom dealt with “a grown up problem”—the show’s definition of addiction. “Sesame Street” is addressing the opioid crisis and its impact on families, especially children, through Karli’s experiences.
[Pictured: Muppet Karli.]
Children's Television Workshop (CTW) // Wiki Fandom
2020: 'Sesame Street' partners with CNN for town hall on racism
On June 6, “ Sesame Street ” partnered with CNN to host a special town hall called “Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism.” The hour-long program gave children and families the opportunity to explore, together, what is currently happening in America and the long history leading up to this moment. Familiar faces like Elmo, Big Bird, and Rosita were joined by experts to discuss and answer questions about protests as well as how to recognize and stand up to racism, police brutality, and embracing diversity. “Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism” can be viewed here for free and no login required .
[Pictured: Elmo and his dad Louie talk about why people are protesting in a town hall hosted by CNN.]
CNN.com
2021: 'Sesame Street' introduces two new Black characters
As part of Sesame Workshop's
"Sesame Street" introduces two new Black characters

As part of Sesame Workshop's racial justice initiative, ongoing "Coming Together," the nonprofit launched "ABCs of Racial Literacy," new resources and content to help families build racial literacy. Both African American humanoids, the new Muppets Elijah and Wesley answer other characters' questions about race, such as why their skin is brown and what makes a person Black. The color of one's skin is an important part of who we are, but we should all know that it's OK that we all look different in so very many ways. Elijah explains to Elmo:

[Pictured: Wesley and his dad Elijah.]
Wesley and his dad Elijah.] [Pictured:
Children's Television Workshop
Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP
https://twitter.com/ttangAP
