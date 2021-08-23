Now who will be the new 'Jeopardy!' host?

CNN media critic Brian Lowry's take

Brian Lowry writes: "While it's easy to write question-formed headlines about what a debacle the 'Jeopardy!' host story has been for Sony, let's not spare the media, which got swept up in the romantic, populist-sounding ideal that by publicly auditioning all of these candidates, the viewers would be allowed to dictate the final decision. When Richards was anointed, people seemed to come late to a realization that seemed likely from the start: While the rotating hosts garnered attention and bought time, choosing a replacement was going to boil down to executives/producers, not public opinion. The whole exercise brought to mind a recent NYT oped by Annalee Newitz, under the overreaching headline, 'From Loki to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fans Are Calling the Shots.' Fans surely have more input now in creative decisions — and more direct ways of expressing it — in the current environment, but there are limits to what Newitz called 'the age of fan service,' and perhaps some naivete about how decisions and deals get made."