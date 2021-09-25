Nonbinary characters like 'Gonzo-rella' are lighting up children's TV and encouraging self-acceptance

"Children learn a great deal from what they see represented in the media and they look for characters with whom they can identify," she said.

Once kids have identified a character on TV they relate to, they "internalize aspects of how that character is perceived and treated by others," Edwards-Leeper said. And if that treatment is positive, that positivity can rub off on the young viewer, improving their self-confidence and validating their own unique way of expressing their gender.

But perhaps the most important impact occurs not within young audiences, but within their parents, she said.

"These representations can help teach cisgender parents and other adults that rejecting the gender binary and being more accepting of gender diversity in children is more important for their psychological health and quality of life," Edwards-Leeper said.

Giving children an example of what a gender-diverse character looks like -- especially when that character is accepted and loved -- can provide them the language with which to express themselves more fully, Edwards-Leeper said.

"Many gender-diverse youth talk about having never known about gender-diverse identities or having the language to describe how they felt until seeing it represented in the media," she said.