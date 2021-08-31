 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Richards out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' after turbulent month
0 comments
breaking

Mike Richards out as executive producer of 'Jeopardy!' after turbulent month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
TV-Jeopardy

FILE - Producer Mike Richards poses in the pressroom at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. 

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," Sony, the company behind the two shows, announced Tuesday.

The news comes after a turbulent past month for "Jeopardy!" in which Richards was first named its new host and then stepped down about a week later amid controversies which began over his having been been named in multiple discrimination lawsuits. The Ringer also had surfaced derogatory comments he made on a podcast, for which he apologized.

Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of business and strategy at "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," emailed staff the news on Tuesday.

"We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks," Prete wrote. "That clearly has not happened."

Just nine days after being selected to replace late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, Mike Richards stepped down.

Prete said in her email that Michael Davies will help with production on an interim basis.

"Michael and I will work together with all of you in the weeks ahead to ensure that production remains on schedule and we do not miss a beat as we head into the new season," Prete wrote. "I know this has been a challenging time for the entire team, and I want to thank you all for your cooperation and professionalism over these last few weeks."

PHOTO ARCHIVE

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kid Rock cancels shows after band members get COVID-19

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News