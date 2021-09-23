Mayim Bialik's 'Jeopardy!' goal: maintaining its integrity

A cat parent herself times three, Bialik is a spokeswoman for Purina's Pro Plan LiveClear cat food line, developed to reduce feline allergens that can be irritating to humans — including, the actor noted, her boyfriend — by neutralizing a protein in cat saliva.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Bialik discussed adapting to "Jeopardy!", her comedy's direction and her past comments on vaccines. Remarks have been edited for clarity and length.

AP: Was the "Jeopardy!" turmoil awkward for you or could you distance yourself?

Bialik: There have been many conversations and weeks and weeks of us all getting adjusted to what's been going on. There hasn't really been anything that's been a surprise, so there wasn't really awkwardness. I'm just excited to be able to do my job and do it to the best of my ability, as someone who likely would get everything wrong on 'Jeopardy!' It's a real honor to get to stand up there.

AP: The guest host stints were presented as tryouts for the host's job. Do you feel as if you're auditioning again?