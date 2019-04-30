WATERLOO — KWWL-TV has announced the addition of two new channels. Justice Network launched Wednesday at 10 a.m. Court TV will launch May 8 at 10 a.m.
Justice Network, Channel 7.5 is a 24/7 broadcast television network that entertains and informs its viewers with gripping crime and investigation programming while making communities safer. Justice Network provides a first-of-its-kind public service initiative that helps catch fugitives, find missing children and provide safety tips for its viewers.
Court TV, Channel 7.4, for decades brought high-profile courtroom dramas into American living rooms. Katz Networks has rebooted the channel and brought it back. The new Court TV is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation’s most important and compelling trials.
Justice Network will be available free over-the-air on 7.5 and Court TV on 7.4. The two channels will join KWWL (7.1), KWWL CW (7.2) and MeTV (7.3). To pick up the station, over-the-air viewers may need to re-scan their TVs and/or digital boxes on or after May 1 and again on or after May 8.
