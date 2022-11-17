'Jeopardy!' fans are frustrated by this controversial Bible clue

"Jeopardy!" fans are confused and more than a little miffed after a controversial Final Jeopardy! clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's "Tournament of Champions." This is the second clue controversy the program has faced in just a few days.
Amy Schneider, Andrew He and Sam Buttrey are the final champions standing in the tournament, and the first person to win three rounds will be the ultimate victor. In Wednesday's episode, the trio was faced with this clue, under the category "New Testament":
"Paul's letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations."
The statement isn't controversial because it's about the Bible. That's not an uncommon topic on the trivia show. But the correct answer is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON - Associated Press/Report for America
All of the answers refer to books in the Bible that are collections of epistles, or letters, ostensibly from Jesus' apostle Paul to different groups in the formative days of the Christian church. However, experts have varying opinions on whether Paul actually wrote the letter to the Hebrews -- and thus, whether the answer was actually correct. In fact, there are bitter divisions among different schools of Christian thought regarding Paul's Biblical influence and authorship.
Many "Jeopardy!" viewers thought Buttrey's answer should have been the correct one, since scholars generally agree Paul was the author of the book of Romans.
"The challenge: Hebrews has the most OT quotes of any NT letter; it was historically attributed to Paul; but today most argue he didn't write it based mainly on internal evidence," a priest and theology professor wrote on Twitter. "(Romans is right if Paul didn't write Hebrews)," he added.
Others postulated that, regardless of the answer, the clue was not clearly worded in regards to letters, epistles and books of the Bible -- all deeply confusing terms for people outside (and sometimes inside) the spheres of Biblical study.
In the middle of the confusion, He emerged as the night's winner despite his incorrect Final Jeopardy! answer, and is one win away from tournament victory.
It's worth noting that Buttrey, who had the answer some people think should have been correct, is a fan favorite and would have won if he secured the last answer.
