'Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider's history-making run ends. See the clue that stumped her.

The LGBTQ community says Amy Schneider's Jeopardy! run really amplifies representation, and lets younger generations know that anything is possible.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider's dazzling streak is over, snapped Wednesday by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.
Schneider's success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who's serving as guest host, and the quiz show's other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.
"It's still a little hard to believe," she said of her impressive run. "It's something that I'm going to be remembered for, and that's pretty great,"
New champ Rhone Talsma had the correct response to the final "Jeopardy!" clue for a winning total of $29,600. Schneider, who found herself in the unusual position of entering the last round short of a runaway, was second with $19,600.
"I'm still in shock," Talsma said in a statement. "I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn't think it was going to be me, so I'm thrilled."
Schneider told The Associated Press that Talsma played well and did a "great job of taking the opportunities when they came up and putting himself position to be able to win."
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended.
Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP
The answer that stumped Schneider was about countries of the world: The only nation whose name in English ends in an "h" and which is also one of the 10 most populous. (Cue the "Jeopardy!" music — and the response is, "What is Bangladesh?")
Among her immediate reactions when the game and her streak ended: She was sad but also relieved that "I don't have to come up with anymore anecdotes," the stories that contestants share during game breaks.
Contestants receive their winnings after their final game airs, and Schneider's spending plans include clothes shopping and, especially, travel.
An engineering manager and Dayton, Ohio, native who lives in Oakland, California, Schneider's regular-season play made her No. 2 in consecutive games won, placing her between Jennings with 74 games and Matt Amodio, winner of 38 games in 2021.
Schneider's prize total of $1,382,800 puts her in fourth place on the regular-season winnings list, behind Jennings ($2,520,700), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Amodio ($1,518,601).
Schneider, will be part of the show's "Tournament of Champions," and is the first trans person to qualify,
She was braced for her streak to end, she told AP.
"I had a feeling my time was winding down, even though it didn't look that way in the scores," Schneider said. The routine of traveling to Los Angeles for tapings — five shows a day, two days a week — was tiring, and that took a toll.
After she surpassed Amodio's tally of consecutive victories, she added, the prospect of trying to break Jennings' long-standing record was "hard to imagine."
Schneider's depth of knowledge, lightning-fast answers and gracious but efficient manner won her a devoted fan base. Comedy writer Louis Virtel, a former "Jeopardy!" contestant, tweeted earlier this month that Schneider was like a "case worker assigned to each episode, and when she's done she picks up her briefcase, nods, and leaves."
She was also admired for her handling of anti-trans trolls, with one measured reply prompting a shoutout to her from writer and Broadway star Harvey Fierstein.
"The best outcome of all of this always is going to be whatever help I've been able to offer the trans community," Schneider said. "I'm here because of the sacrifices countless trans people have made, often to the extent of risking their lives. To do my part to move that cause forward, it's really special."
Schneider has a message for "Jeopardy!" viewers who will miss making her part of their daily routine: "I realized that I am really just so sad for all my fans. ... I want to thank them for all their support, and tell them that's it's OK."
For the season through Jan. 17, "Jeopardy!" ranked as the most-watched syndicated program with an average 9.4 million viewers – a substantial increase of 563,000 over the last season. The show averaged 11 million viewers for the week of Jan. 10-17, according to Nielsen.
The streaks by Schneider and Amodio have helped ease "Jeopardy!" past the mishandled replacement of its admired host, the late Alex Trebek. Executive producer Mike Richards was picked by Sony Pictures Television to replace Trebek last year, but quickly exited the show after old podcasts surfaced that included his misogynistic and other demeaning comments.
A permanent host has yet to be named, with Mayim Bialik, who was named host of prime-time "Jeopardy!" specials, and Jennings trading off this season. Jennings is also a consulting producer for the show.
Can you guess which actresses these real 'Jeopardy!' clues are about?
Can you guess which actresses these real 'Jeopardy!' clues are about?
Awards season is just around the corner. To prep yourself for the nominations, red carpet styles, and moving speeches, this is the perfect quiz for all you Rotten Tomatoes raters and aspiring auteurs.
This has been a year for movies unlike any other, with many films getting delayed, stuck in limbo, and theaters around the country closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Still, it’s always a good time to reassess some of Hollywood’s leading ladies, who have inspired, dazzled, and fought for equity through their roles.
Stacker compiled a quiz of 25 “Jeopardy!” clues about actresses using movie databases and primary news sources. Clues were taken from J-Archive, the “Jeopardy!” database, as of November 2020. Each “clue slide” includes the original clue, category, value, and date the episode aired, while each “answer slide” uses the classic “Jeopardy!” format of a “who is/what is” question.
Do you know the slew of animated movies a certain stand-up comic has lent her voice to? What about the sitcom and movie star who began with a memorable role in a 1980s made-for-TV movie about teenage drug use? Or the former beauty queen who perfectly portrayed a “drama queen” on primetime TV?
Here are the answers to those questions and more. Learn about the actresses who’ve won multiple Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys, as well as the Irish-born actress who has become a vocal proponent of ending the gender wage gap in Hollywood.
This story is sure to delight longtime fans of “Jeopardy!” and the late Alex Trebek, as well as avid moviegoers biding time before they can cozy up again with a tub of popcorn in their favorite cinema. Also, be sure to check out some of Stacker's other
Jeopardy! quizzes.
You may also like: Ranking the best years in movie history
Larry Busacca // Getty Images
Clue #1
- Clue: She has a different take on motherhood in her comedy specials “Baby Cobra” and “Hard Knock Wife.”
- Category: We Have a Few Specials
- Value: $1000
- Date episode aired: March 9, 2020
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #1: Who is Ali Wong?
Ali Wong has also been featured on a number of animated shows like “Big Mouth,” “Tuca & Bertie,” and “Bojack Horseman.” In 2019, she wrote and starred in the romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” which was praised for the diversity of its Asian American cast.
Rich Fury // Getty Images
Clue #2
- Clue: 1974 best supporting comedy actress winner for playing Phyllis Lindstrom on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
- Category: The Emmys
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: June 24, 2004
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #2: Who is Cloris Leachman?
The Emmy Awards could also be called the Cloris Leachman Awards—the Clories, due to her success in TV. Leachman has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, and also has an Oscar and a Daytime Emmy in her trophy case. At 82, Leachman even competed on “Dancing With the Stars.”
Jason LaVeris // Getty Images
Clue #3
- Clue: She won a supporting actress Oscar for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
- Category: Actors
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: April 22, 2019
You may also like: The Stories Behind Your Favorite Wes Anderson Movies
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #3: Who is Regina King?
Regina King wept the first time she watched her emotional performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” saying the movie “sat with me for days.” King first burst onto the screen with memorable performances in “Boyz N the Hood” and “Poetic Justice,” both directed by the late John Singleton.
Frazer Harrison // Getty Images
Clue #4
- Clue: This actress’ last name made her most appropriate to play the female lead in “King Arthur.”
- Category: She’s So Cool
- Value: $1600
- Date episode aired: May 3, 2012
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #4: Who is Keira Knightley?
Keira Knightley starred as Guinevere opposite Clive Owen in Antoine Fuqua’s adaptation of “King Arthur.” The British star has a history of choosing period films, having played author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette; cryptanalyst Joan Clarke; and Georgiana Cavendish, the Duchess of Devonshire. Knightley, who broke it big playing a soccer prodigy in “Bend It Like Beckham,” is a noted fan of English club West Ham United.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images
Clue #5
- Clue: “As Good As It Gets” (Oscar) and “Mad About You” (Emmy)
- Category: I’ve Won an Oscar and an Emmy
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: Sept. 22, 2006
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #5: Who is Helen Hunt?
Helen Hunt, like many thespians, first starred in roles on TV movies—in her case, Hunt notably played a drug-addicted teen who jumps out a window in “Desperate Lives.” However, Hunt was unique in being able to seamlessly transition from sitcoms into big budget films, starring in “Twister,” “Cast Away,” and “Pay It Forward.” In 2019, she rejoined Paul Reiser in a revival of “Mad About You.”
You may also like: Actors with the most Golden Globe wins of all time
Amy Sussman // Getty Images
Clue #6
- Clue: This actress received her first of seven Oscar nominations for playing Queen Victoria in 1997’s “Mrs. Brown.”
- Category: Movie Queens
- Value: $2000
- Date episode aired: Sept. 14, 2017
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #6: Who is Judi Dench?
Among the other films Judi Dench earned Oscar noms for are “Shakespeare In Love” and “Notes on a Scandal.” Earlier this year, after being featured in the much-maligned “Cats,” Dench gracefully acknowledged being nominated for a “Razzie,” an award going to the worst films of the year.
Dave M. Benett // Getty Images
Clue #7
- Clue: She already had two exhibitions under her belt before stardom in “Charlie's Angels” on film and “Elementary” on TV.
- Category: Celebrity Artists
- Value: $1600
- Date episode aired: Nov. 27, 2019
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #7: Who is Lucy Liu?
Lucy Liu’s art portfolio includes sculpture, silkscreens, and a reimagined American flag inspired by a pro-choice rally the actress attended in 1992. On screen, Liu, who shined in “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Chicago,” was most recently seen in the 2020 film “Stage Mother,” about a church choir director who inherits a drag club.
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images
Clue #8
- Clue: This object of Borat’s affection who, in 2008, had a romantic Valentine’s Day performing at a Paris strip club.
- Category: The Paparazzi Love ...
- Value: $600
- Date episode aired: May 23, 2008
You may also like: Hitchcock vs. Spielberg: How the Legendary Directors Stack Up
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #8: Who is Pamela Anderson?
Pamela Anderson later told actor Sacha Baron Cohen that their infamous scene in “Borat” ended her marriage to Kid Rock. Anderson rose to fame on TV in “Baywatch,” although her first feature film “Barb Wire” was a flop.
THOMAS SAMSON // Getty Images
Clue #9
- Clue: This “How to Get Away with Murder” actress graduated from Juilliard in 1993 and is an Emmy, Oscar and Tony award winner.
- Category: African American Performers
- Value: $1000
- Date episode aired: March 24, 2020
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #9: Who is Viola Davis?
Viola Davis was recently named to the New York Times’ list of 25 Greatest Actors of the 21st century. In the article, Denzel Washington, who was #1 on the list, called Davis “a once-in-a-generation talent”—the two worked together on “Antwone Fisher” and “Fences.” Davis has won an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony Award.
Alberto E. Rodriguez // Getty Images
Clue #10
- Clue: In a memoir called “Wildflower,” she thanks Steven Spielberg, calling the making of “E.T.” magical.
- Category: Celebrity Memoirs
- Value: $400
- Date episode aired: June 16, 2017
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #10: Who is Drew Barrymore?
Drew Barrymore comes from a long line of Hollywood royalty, led by her grandfather John Barrymore, who was noted for his roles in Shakespeare reproductions. Drew Barrymore was a child star, had some personal setbacks, but re-emerged as a romantic lead and now she hosts her own talk show.
You may also like: 100 best John Wayne movies
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin // Getty Images
Clue #11
- Clue: She did her own skating when she played roller derby star “K.C.” Carr in “Kansas City Bomber.”
- Category: Fast Women
- Value: $500
- Date episode aired: Jan. 23, 1998
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #11: Who is Raquel Welch?
Raquel Welch’s breakout role came in 1966’s “Fantastic Voyage.” Next, she was featured in “One Million Years B.C.”—her famous cave girl outfit was memorialized on a poster in “The Shawshank Redemption.” Welch showed off her acting chops in “The Three Musketeers,” winning a Golden Globe.
Jason LaVeris // Getty Images
Clue #12
- Clue: Later one of the “Desperate Housewives,” she was 1998’s Miss Corpus Christi, Texas.
- Category: Beauty Queens
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: Oct. 26, 2012
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #12: Who is Eva Longoria?
Eva Longoria, who was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, attended Texas A&M University Kingsville, where she also won a 1996 beauty pageant. After “Desperate Housewives,” Longoria starred in films like “The Heartbreak Kid” and “In a World ...”
Philipp Schmidli // Getty Images
Clue #13
- Clue: Appropriately, she is the host at the past lives pavilion in Albert Brooks’ 1991 film “Defending Your Life.”
- Category: Cameo Camera
- Value: $1600
- Date episode aired: May 15, 2006
You may also like: Can you answer these real 'Jeopardy!' questions about movies?
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #13: Who is Shirley MacLaine?
Shirley MacLaine is one of Hollywood’s most decorated actresses, collecting an Oscar, Golden Globes, BAFTAS, and an Emmy. It was another director named Brooks—James L.—who cast MacLaine in perhaps her most famous role in, “Terms of Endearment.” In the twilight of her career, MacLaine appeared on the TV hit “Downton Abbey.”
Frazer Harrison // Getty Images
Clue #14
- Clue: In the 1991 remake of “Father of the Bride,” she played the mother of the bride.
- Category: A “Ton” of People
- Value: $400
- Date episode aired: Oct. 24, 2011
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #14: Who is Diane Keaton?
Diane Keaton is another leading lady who’s won multiple prestigious awards. She was an icon in the 1970s, starring in “The Godfather” films and later in a series of Woody Allen flicks—Keaton’s performance in “Annie Hall” earned her an Oscar. Keaton has also written a few books, including a memoir “Brother & Sister,” released this year.
Rodin Eckenroth // Getty Images
Clue #15
- Clue: This Irish-raised lass was just 13 when she got her first Oscar nomination for “Atonement.”
- Category: Actresses
- Value: $2000
- Date episode aired: July 8, 2019
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #15: Who is Saoirse Ronan?
Saoirse Ronan lost to Tilda Swinton at the 80th Oscars, but has continued to gain accolades as one of Hollywood’s best actresses. She earned rave reviews in “Lady Bird” and has become a favorite of director Wes Anderson. Recently, Ronan has become a vocal critic of the gender wage gap in film.
You may also like: 100 greatest movie quotes from 100 years of film
Theo Wargo // Getty Images
Clue #16
- Clue: Matron Mama Morton in “Chicago.”
- Category: Supporting Roles
- Value: $1600
- Date episode aired: July 22, 2015
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #16: Who is Queen Latifah?
Newark native Queen Latifah gained recognition as a rapper in the early 1990s, with hit songs like “U.N.I.T.Y.” She starred in the TV comedy/drama “Living Single” and other films like “Bringing Down the House” and “Hairspray.” This multi-talented star has won a Grammy for “U.N.I.T.Y.,” an Emmy, and an NAACP Image Award.
Gilbert Carrasquillo // Getty Images
Clue #17
- Clue: In the 2016 drama “Allied,” this actress and Brad Pitt are married spies who may be on the same side.
- Category: Movie Stars
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: March 21, 2017
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #17: Who is Marion Cotillard?
After earning a name on the screen in France, Cotillard made a splash in Hollywood with the 2003 film “Big Fish.” Soon, Cotillard landed the role of a lifetime, playing Édith Piaf in “La Vie en Rose,” for which she won an Oscar. Cotillard then worked with director Christopher Nolan on “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises.”
ALBERTO PIZZOLI // Getty Images
Clue #18
- Clue: This beloved actress, civil rights activist, and wife of Ossie Davis passed away at age 91.
- Category: In Memoriam 2014
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: Nov. 17, 2014
You may also like: Oscar Best Picture Winners from Worst to First
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #18: Who is Ruby Dee?
Ruby Dee was a classic storyteller, helping make “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The Jackie Robinson Story,” and “Do The Right Thing” iconic films about the Black experience. Off stage, Dee advocated vocally for civil rights as a member of CORE, the SLCC, SNCC, and the NAACP. Frequent collaborator Spike Lee called Dee an artist and an activist, and a “spiritual mother.”
Anthony Barboza // Getty Images
Clue #19
- Clue: This actress was the spicy Maria Elena in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona.”
- Category: Supporting Actress Oscar Winners
- Value: $600
- Date episode aired: March 26, 2018
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #19: Who is Penelope Cruz?
Penelope Cruz has three Oscar nominations; aside from her win in Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” she earned noms for “Volver” and “Nine.” Cruz, who was born in Madrid, also earned praise in TV’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” Cruz has modeled for several notable brands, including Chanel.
Pablo Cuadra // Getty Images
Clue #20
- Clue: This actress whose dad is from Senegal followed up “Precious” with a role as a student on “The Big C.”
- Category: $1000
- Value: MGM Would Have Changed Your Name
- Date episode aired: April 13, 2011
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #20: Who is Gabourey Sidibe?
Gabourey Sidibe earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in “Precious,” and has been open about how Hollywood didn’t cling to her talent like other actresses who came up during her time. Still, the persistent Sidibe has continued to churn out impressive performances in the “American Horror Story” series and on “Empire.” In 2017, she released a memoir, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare.”
You may also like: Best and worst Al Pacino movies
Mike Coppola // Getty Images
Clue #21
- Clue: Seen here, she earned an Oscar nomination as the girl to whom Peter Sarsgaard gave “An Education.”
- Category: May-December Movies
- Value: $2000
- Date episode aired: March 8, 2012
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #21: Who is Carey Mulligan?
Carey Mulligan first made waves in English theater, before landing on Hollywood’s radar in 2005’s “Pride & Prejudice.” Since then, she has stood out in “Never Let Me Go,” “Drive,” and “The Great Gatsby.” In 2015, Mulligan was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in “Skylight.”
J. Merritt // Getty Images
Clue #22
- Clue: In “Mommie Dearest,” she played a dead-on Joan Crawford as an abusive mom who’s lost control.
- Category: She’s Lost Control
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: March 31, 2005
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #22: Who is Faye Dunaway?
In addition to her Oscar, Emmys, and Golden Globes, Faye Dunaway was awarded the French Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters medal. Dunaway’s career highlights include roles in “The Three Musketeers,” “Chinatown,” and stage plays like “A Streetcar Named Desire.” She has also written an autobiography, “Looking for Gatsby: My Life.”
Taylor Hill // Getty Images
Clue #23
- Clue: Costume designer Edith Head created many sketches of this actress for Hitchcock’s “Rear Window.”
- Category: Sketchers
- Value: $1000
- Date episode aired: June 5, 2019
You may also like: Steven Spielberg films ranked from worst to first
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #23: Who is Grace Kelly?
After winning an Oscar for her role in “The Country Girl,” Grace Kelly performed in a few more films before marrying Prince Rainier III of Monaco to become the Princess of Monaco. At 52, Kelly died in a car accident in Monte Carlo. Today, Kelly is still recognized as an icon of style and the silver screen.
William KAREL // Getty Images
Clue #24
- Clue: Mia Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.”
- Category: Her Major Movie Debut
- Value: $400
- Date episode aired: April 27, 2020
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #24: Who is Anne Hathaway?
After her breakout role as Mia Thermopolis, Anne Hathaway starred in a sequel to “The Princess Diaries” but became recognized as one of Hollywood’s top dramatic actresses. “Brokeback Mountain,” “Rachel Getting Married,” and “Interstellar” provided some of Hathaway’s more notable dramatic roles, but she also retained her pop culture appeal in box office hits “The Devil Wears Prada” and “Les Misérables.” Throughout her career, Hathaway has developed a bit of a reputation as a “theater kid.”
Jason Merritt/TERM // Getty Images
Clue #25
- Clue: As a student at Brown University, this actress appeared in a play written by her father, Romulus Linney.
- Category: Actresses & Playwrights
- Value: $800
- Date episode aired: June 2, 2004
Amanda Edwards // Getty Images
Answer #25: Who is Laura Linney?
Laura Linney earned her stripes on Broadway before breaking through in Hollywood. “The Truman Show,” “The Squid and the Whale,” and “The Savages” are some of Linney’s best-known works, and she still occasionally performs on stage. And yes, Linney has also appeared on TV, earning praise for roles on “The Big C” and “Ozark.”
You may also like: Movie trivia for the top 100 films of all time
Pascal Le Segretain // Getty Images
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!