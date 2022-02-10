Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains how to identify symptoms of a serious head injury and what action should be taken after Bob Saget's family reveals the comedian died from the result of head trauma.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.
The comedian and "Full House" star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He'd performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.
"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."
The medical examiner's office in Orange County, Florida, did not immediately return a message seeking details about their investigation Wednesday night.
Saget, 65, was found on the hotel bed and there were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.
Deputies and paramedics came to the room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced dead.
Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America's Funniest Home Videos."
Saget was on the road as part of his "I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour." After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.
"I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he'd posted Saturday on Instagram.
Saget's death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind.
In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans" and were comforted by it.
"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.
Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.
Roastmaster Bob Saget, left, poses with honoree Jack Black at the Friars Club Roast at the New York Hilton on Friday April 5, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
Host Bob Saget, center, joins together with guests Jack Black, left, and Kevin Nealon before the Cool Comedy's Hot Cuisine Benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday, April 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Actor/comedian Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of the film "The Aristocrats", Tuesday, July 26, 2005, in New York. The film is a documentary about an abominably foul-mouthed joke comedians have been sharing for decades. (AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)
STUART RAMSON
Actor Bob Saget arrives at the Ziegfeld Theater in New York City on Monday, Sept. 19, 2005, for the premiere of 'No Direction Home: Bob Dylan,' a feature-length documentary film directed by Martin Scorsese about music legend Bob Dylan. (AP Photo/John Smock)
JOHN SMOCK
Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier attend the premiere of "Fuller House" on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Actor Bob Saget arrives at the Friends of the Los Angeles Free Clinic Annual Dinner Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Monday, Nov. 20, 2006, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Phil McCarten)
PHIL MCCARTEN
Host Bob Saget, right, shares a laugh with actress Cobie Smulders at the Cool Comedy's Hot Cuisine Benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday, April 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Tony award winner Bob Martin, right, interacts on stage with Bob Saget, left, during a free performance as cast members from dozens of Broadway shows celebrate the return to the theater following an end to the 19-day strike by stagehands and producers, Friday, Nov. 30, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Louis Lanzano
Bob Saget arrives at the CBS, CW and Showtime Press Tour Party in Los Angeles, Friday, July 18, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Actor and roastee Bob Saget roasts his fellow roasters at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
DAN STEINBERG
From left to right, actor Dave Coulier, actress Lori Loughlin, actor Bob Saget, actress Jodie Sweetin, and actor John Stamos pose on the press line at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget" in Burbank, Calif. on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
DAN STEINBERG
Michelle B. Ghaltchi (L) actor Bob Saget (2nd-L) and former Los Angeles Mayor Richard J. Riordan (R) share a moment at the Peace of Heart 2008 Fundraising Gala Dinner held at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Tuesday September 23, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (AP Photo/Mark Davis)
Mark Davis
Actor Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of 'Today Show' host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct. 24, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)
Evan Agostini
From left to right, television and radio personality Adam Carolla, comedian Jim Norton, actor and comedian Bob Saget, and comedian Jeffrey Ross arrive at the ShakesBEER Kegger fundraiser event in Malibu, Calif. on Saturday, May 23, 2009. Proceeds from the event will support the Los Angeles Shakespeare Festival. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
DAN STEINBERG
Bob Saget, left, and Jerry Seinfeld attend the 2nd Annual Los Angeles Fatherhood Luncheon held at The Palm Restaurant on Wednesday, April 20, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Exec. Producer Jeff Franklin, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Chief Content Officer of Netflix -Ted Sarandos, Michael Campion, Candace Cameron Bure, Elias Harger, Soni Bringas, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and Juan Pablo Di Pace seen at Netflix Premiere of "Fuller House" at The Grove - Pacific Theatres on Tuesday, February 16, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images)
Eric Charbonneau
Host Bob Saget poses alongside an Oscar statue before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 40th Student Academy Awards at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday, June 8, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Host Bob Saget, left, and honoree Jason Alexander share a laugh at the 13th Annual Lupus LA Orange Ball at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Thursday, May 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Musician John Mayer, left, Comedian Joan Rivers, Comedian Bob Newhart, Honoree Don RIckles, Comedian Kathy Griffin, Actor Bob Saget and Comedian Lewis Black pose for photos at the Friars Club Roast in his honor at the Waldorf Astoria on Monday, June 24, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Greg Allen
Lara Saget, left, and Bob Saget arrive at the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Actor Bob Saget attends the 2nd Annual "Rebels With a Cause" Gala benefiting the USC Center for Applied Molecular Medicine at Paramount Pictures Studios on Thursday, March 20, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP Images)
Dan Steinberg
Jack Black, left, and Bob Saget arrive at the Cool Comedy: Hot Cuisine Gala Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, June 5, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
Rich Fury
Bob Saget, left, and John Stamos arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mother's Day" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Actress Cobie Smulders, left, shares a laugh with host Bob Saget at the Cool Comedy's Hot Cuisine Benefit for the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday, April 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Jodie Sweetin, back row from left, Jeff Franklin, Candace Cameron-Bure, John Brotherton, Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, and front row from left, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Bob Saget, and John Stamos pose in the press room with the award for favorite premium comedy series for "Fuller House" at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Bob Saget, from left, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos, winners of the award for favorite premium comedy series for "Fuller House", pose in the press room at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Bob Saget arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Aubrey Saget, from left, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Bob Saget, left, and Norman Lear speak at the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Bob Saget, Bob Newhart and Jimmy Kimmel, from left, attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel Friday, June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Bob Saget, from left, Bob Newhart and Jimmy Kimmel attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel on Friday, June 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
Bob Saget, left, and Kelly Rizzo attend the Opening Night of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
John Mayer, from left, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron-Bure and John Stamos attend the Opening Night of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Bob Saget, left, and Kelly Rizzo arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello
CORRECTS NAME TO CANDACE CAMERON BURE Andrea Barber, from left, Bob Saget, and Candace Cameron Bure arrive at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
John Stamos, from left, Caitlin McHugh, Kelly Rizzo and Bob Saget attend the Governors Ball during night one of the Television Academy's 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Bob Saget attends the "Shameless" FYC event at Linwood Dunn Theater on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Comedian Bob Saget performs on stage at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Actor/comedian Bob Saget performs with David Shaw of The Revivalists during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Del Mar, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Actor/comedian Bob Saget performs with Zack Feinberg of The Revivalists during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Del Mar, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Bob Saget attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival, at Radio City Music Hall, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Lara Saget, left, Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival, at Radio City Music Hall, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary during the closing night celebration for the 20th Tribeca Festival, at Radio City Music Hall, on Saturday, June 19, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
Bob Saget, left, and Dr. Drew Pinsky attend the Opening Night of the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell
