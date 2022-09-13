Emmys 2022: The winners, the big moments, the red carpet, plus video highlights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” topped the Emmy Awards on Monday, in a ceremony that touted the influence of TV and extended honors to global sensation “Squid Game” and winners who delivered messages of empowerment.
The evening's uplifting tone, as voiced especially by Zendaya, Lizzo and Sheryl Lee Ralph, was in contrast to the darkness that pervaded the storytelling of best drama series winner “Succession” and even comedy series victor “Ted Lasso."
“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” said Zendaya, claiming her second best drama actress award for “Euphoria,” about a group of teens' tough coming-of-age.
A teacher schools her audience
Sheryl Lee Ralph had already broken into tears before the show, when she'd been handed a tablet on the carpet with a recorded message of support from a beloved aunt. She declared that no matter what happened inside, she'd already won. Luckily, Ralph had more winning to do. Declared the victor for supporting actress in a comedy, she ascended the stage and sang the powerful opening to "Endangered Species" by Dianne Reeves: "I am an endangered species but I sing no victim's song. I am a woman, I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs." She then admonished anyone watching who'd ever had a dream, to not give up. "This is what believing looks like," she said. Sometimes it's not clear early on what the big moment of an awards night will be. On this Emmy night, it was clear.
No "Crown," but a succession
Two actresses have already won Emmys for playing the late Queen Elizabeth II on the same show, "The Crown." Will there be a third, when Imelda Staunton takes over, after Claire Foy and Olivia Colman? In any case, "The Crown," last year's drama winner, was not in contention this year, and "Succession" was able to win its second prize, after winning in 2020. It was not the only repeat winner, by far. "Ted Lasso" repeated last year's win as best comedy, as did its star, Jason Sudeikis, and supporting actor Brett Goldstein. Other repeats: Zendaya of "Euphoria," repeating her prize from 2020, and Jean Smart, who won her second comedy actress award for "Hacks." There had been thoughts of an "Abbott Elementary" upset in the comedy category, but it was not to be.
Lizzo's poignant reminder
She was visibly blown away by Ralph's speech, but soon Lizzo was onstage for her own emotional win for her competition series, "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," in which contestants vie to be her backup dancers, beating out frequent winner "Ru Paul's Drag Race." The singer gave a compelling lesson on how crucial representation is in our pop culture. "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media," she said. "Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me." She said she eventually did, but SHE had to be that person. Lizzo gave a shout-out to her dancers up in the balcony. "This is for the big girls!" she said.
Martin Short gets in a dig
There wasn't a lot of politics mentioned in Monday night's show, but "Only Murders in the Building" star Martin Short managed to get in a dig at a favorite target on some awards nights, Donald Trump. "Really, what an audience you are," Short said. "I wish I could box you up and take you home, like classified White House documents." Co-star Steve Martin decided to get things back to the main reason for the evening. "Have you or someone you love ever considered a reverse mortgage?" he quipped.
Heading home
When Jerrod Carmichael won best writing for a comedy special with his "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," he decided to end the evening then and there on a high note, saying he was going home. "I made something that was of great personal consequence to me and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it," he said of his very personal special. "I'm not like a sore winner, but I'm gonna go home because I can't top this right now."
About those thank-you captions
It seemed like a good idea — leading up to the Emmys, nominees were told to send in written lists of people they'd like to thank, to be used in captioning, so their eventual speeches could be more creative, unencumbered by all those names. In reality, though, only some winners had the captioning, and even those who did proceeded to thank a long list of people anyway, making it all feel rather moot.
If you're gonna get played off, dance!
Jennifer Coolidge was a sentimental favorite to win for "The White Lotus," and when she did, regaling the audience about a lavender bath she'd taken that day that had an unforeseen effect, she quickly ran out of time with more to say. When the music wouldn't stop despite her pleading "Wait, hold on!," she just decided to smile and boogey along with it. The crowd roared.
Or not:
Matthew Macfadyen of "Succession," winner for supporting actor in a drama, was also played off, but he didn't dance. No, this is Tom Wambsgans, so he's no doubt quietly humiliated and enraged and who knows what'll happen next season.
THE WINNERS Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com: Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso” Drama Series: “Succession” Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks” Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, “Euphoria” Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus” Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark” Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live” Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Reality or Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” THE RED CARPET
Laverne Cox arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sarah L. Thompson arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Himesh Patel arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Britt Lower arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Emily Heller arrives with a kick me sign on her back at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Mark Indelicato arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Megan Stalter arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sheryl Lee Ralph arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Laura Linney arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Natasha Rothwell arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Bart Nickerson, left, and Ashley Lyle arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Michael Zegen arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Taylor Dunn arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Phil Dunster, left, and Brett Goldstein arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Francesca Gregorini arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Skye Townsend arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Brad Van Arragon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Carson Kressley, from left, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Brett Goldstein arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Tim Kash arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Carson Kressley arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Molly Smith Metzler arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Tony Shalhoub arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Marin Hinkle arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Liz Hannah, left, and Brian Millikin arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jordana Mollick arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ameni Rozsa arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ben Stiller, left, and Ella Stiller arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Laura Linney arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chloe Hilliard arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Samantha Hanratty arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Robin Thede arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sydnee Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Chloe Hilliard, left, and Sydnee Washington arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Connie Britton arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sydnee Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Shonda Rhimes arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ismael Cruz Cordova arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lily James arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Michael Chernus arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Markella Kavenagh arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Markella Kavenagh arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Reece Feldman arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jen Tullock arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lee Jung-jae arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Lee Jung-Jae, left, and Lim Se Ryung arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Mare Winningham arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Caroline Aaron arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dichen Lachman arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Mare Winningham, Anthony Edwards arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Dichen Lachman arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Theodore Bressman, left, and Ali Krug arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Alexandra Daddario, left, and Andrew Form arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Patricia Williams, left, and Mary Lou Belli arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Will Poulter arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Alexandra Daddario arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Andrew Garfield arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Kerry Washington arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Laura Linney arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Patricia Arquette, left, and Eric White arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Patrick Somerville arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jean Smart arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jacques Torres arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jean Smart arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Opus Moreschi arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Kristen Schaal arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sarah Niles arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sarah Niles arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Elle Fanning arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sarah Niles, left, and Rhea Seehorn arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Ariana DeBose arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jerrod Carmichael arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jerrod Carmichael arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Melanie Lynskey arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Zendaya arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hannah Waddingham arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Sarah Paulson, left, and Holland Taylor arrive at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
