NEW YORK — Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of missteps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN's morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Zaslav appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN's chief executive last year, with a mandate to make the network move the network more toward the political center. But a town hall meeting with Donald Trump received wide criticism, and a revamp of the network's morning show imploded with the firing of Don Lemon.

A lengthy profile of Licht in Atlantic magazine that came out on Friday proved embarrassing and likely sealed his fate. Only two days ago, Licht promised on the same morning editorial call to fight to regain the trust of CNN employees.

But internally, Licht couldn't gain the support of many at the network who felt loyal to Zucker, who was forced out following the revelation of an improper relationship with a work colleague.

CNN's May ratings were dismal, with prime-time viewership less than half of rival of MSNBC, with Fox News Channel still leading among the cable networks.

Zaslav appointed four current CNN executives — Amy Entelis, Virginia Moseley, Eric Sherling and David Leavy — to run the network while a search for a replacement is conducted.

"We are in good hands, allowing us to take the time we need to run a thoughtful and thorough search for a new leader," Zaslav said in a memo to CNN staff.

50 famous firsts from TV history 50 famous firsts from TV history 1930: First television drama 1936: First live sports broadcast 1940: First televised religious service 1941: First televised commercial 1944: First original musical 1947: First televised children's show 1947: First marriage bed 1947: First evening news show 1950: First show to use a laugh track 1950: First cartoon on TV 1951: First color TV broadcast 1951: First talk show 1951: First show filmed for a live studio audience 1952: First early morning network news show 1953: First pregnancy and birth storyline 1956: First reality TV show 1956: First music video on TV 1956: First death of a major TV character 1957: First toilet on screen 1960: First televised presidential debate 1960: First animated show for primetime 1962: First televised tour of the White House 1965: First series to star a Black actor 1966: First British TV show aired on US primetime 1967: First televised Super Bowl 1968: First interracial kiss 1971: First TV show warning 1971: First show videotaped for a live studio audience 1964: First abortion storyline 1967: First utterance of 'hell' 1971: First on-screen belly button 1972: First recurring gay character 1973: First on-screen male nudity 1973: First on-screen female nudity 1975: First TV theme to reach #1 on Billboard 1975: First condom ad 1975: First gay couple on television 1975: First satellite broadcast 1976: First F-bomb 1979: First rap/hip-hop song on TV 1987: First lingerie ad 1991: First female same-sex kiss 1991: First same-sex marriage 1993: First openly gay teenager 1997: First lesbian protagonist 1999: First scripted S-Word 2001: First male same-sex kiss 2007: First trans woman with recurring role 2017: First nonbinary television character 2018: First majority transgender and queer cast 2020: First multi-camera sitcom to film without an audience during the COVID-19 pandemic