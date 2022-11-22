Amy Schneider wins a hard-fought 'Jeopardy!' tournament of champions

Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.
Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.
Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.
She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big bets on the show's Daily Doubles, and feared him.
The answer to a recent "Jeopardy!" clue is still a subject of debate among Biblical scholars. It was not the first time the trivia show has been criticized for controversial clues.
"He was definitely someone that I knew could beat me because he very nearly did before, and he did a couple of times here as well," Schneider said. "Any of the three of us really could have won if a very small number of things had gone differently."
Schneider led He by $1,400 going into Final Jeopardy, where the prompt was: "The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this 'dashing comedy' to 'a full and delighted house.'"
The correct response: "What is 'Our American Cousin?'"
Schneider and He both answered correctly, but Schneider made the bigger bet. She won the $250,000 grand prize, He won $100,000 for second place and Buttrey won $50,000.
On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of "Our American Cousin" at Ford's Theatre in Washington.
Photos: Looking back at the life and career of Alex Trebek
Alex Trebek is photographed in his home on Mullholland Dr. in Los Angeles on July 7, 1988. (AP Photo/Alan Greth)
Alan Greth
Alex Trebek poses for a photo in 1988. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alex Trebek, the host of the television game show "Jeopardy," poses with his wife Jean Currivan, on the stern of the yacht "Jacana" on July 2, 1990 in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
ED BAILEY
Game show creator Merv Griffin, left, shares a laugh with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, second from left, and "Wheel of Fortune" hosts Vanna White and Pat Sajak, right, during a news conference in Atlanta Thursday, March 28, 1996 to announce their Olympic marketing plans. The popular game shows are Olympic sponsors and begining in April will launch major Olympic promotions and offer Olympic-related merchandise to their viewers. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
JOHN BAZEMORE
Alex Trebek, right, and the 38th Pillsbury Quick & Easy Bake-Off winner Ellie Mathews of Seattle, raise their hands in victory Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1998, in Orlando, Fla. Trebek hosted the live television show where Mathews was named the winner of the $1 million grand prize for the best recipe cooking competition. (AP Photo/Ed Bailey)
ED BAILEY
In this May 17, 1999 file photo, Emmy award-winning game show host Alex Trebek celebrates his newly-dedicated star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Nick Ut
Jason Borschow of San Juan, P.R., left, reacts after missing a question during the 1999 National Geography Bee, Wednesday, May 26, 1999 at the National Geographic Society in Washington. Host Alex Trebek is at center and eventual winner David Beihl of Saluda, S.C. is at right. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
RON EDMONDS
Quiz show host Alex Trebek, left, talks with boxing promoter Don King at the National Association of Television Program Executives convention in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2000. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni)
JUDI BOTTONI
Actor Leslie Nielsen, right, chats with Alex Trebek, host of Jeopardy, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, at the Canadian consul general's residence in the Hancock Park section of Los Angeles. The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA) celebrated its 60th anniversary and presented its "Award of Excellence" to Nielsen at the Canadian residence. (AP Photo/Ric Francis)
RIC FRANCIS
Alex Trebek poses for photographers as he arrives for the 32nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in New York, Friday, May 20, 2005. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg)
TINA FINEBERG
From left: Alex Trebek, Vanna White, Merv Griffin, Pat Sajak and honorary Mayor of Hollywood Johnny Grant pose for a photo during a ceremony honoring White with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday, April 20, 2006, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Nick Ut)
NICK UT
In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on "Jeopardy!" backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Sony Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Sunday, June 24, 2012, that Trebek is in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
REED SAXON
Show host Alex Trebek takes part in a taping of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" to celebrate the 5000th episode of "Jeopardy!" at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2006, in New York City. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will showcase 30 stars competing for $1,000,000 dollars for charity. (AP Photo/Paul Hawthorne)
PAUL HAWTHORNE
Pat Sajak, left, host of TV game show "Wheel of Fortune", and his wife Lesly Brown, talk with "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek during funeral services for Merv Griffin at Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, Aug. 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, Pool)
Kevork Djansezian
Game show host Alex Trebek and his wife Jean Trebek arrive at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner at Cipriani's 42nd street, Monday, Oct. 22, 2007 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
Peter Kramer
Alex Trebek is seen on stage at the 37th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2010, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
Eric Jamison
Television personality Pat Sajak, left, and, television personality Alex Trebek pose together with their awards in the press room at the 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 19, 2011. Sajak and Trebek both received Lifetime Achievement Awards. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Dan Steinberg
Honoree Alex Trebek attends the 71st Annual Peabody Awards in New York, Monday, May 21, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)
Charles Sykes
Masters of ceremony Alex Trebek, left, and David Pogue host the 66th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards, held Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015, at The Bellagio Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images).
Isaac Brekken
Alex Trebek attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, Alex Trebek, left, and Florence Henderson arrive at the 2015 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Universal Hilton in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Rich Fury
In this April 30, 2017 file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello
Alex Trebek inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame Awards at the Encore Wynn Hotel on Monday, April 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Robb Cohen
Moderator Alex Trebek, center, speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, right, and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa., Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. The debate is hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, "Jeopardy!" host and moderator Alex Trebek speaks during a gubernatorial debate between Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Republican Scott Wagner in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif., on May 5, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!