Singer Rex Orange County hit with multiple counts of sexual assault; Plus, Indigenous Peoples' Day and more trending news

Here's what's trending for today, Oct. 10:

Rex Orange County

English pop singer Rex Orange County, whose real name is Alexander O'Connor, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on six separate occasions in London, The Sun reports.

The 24-year-old artist appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny the allegations. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, O'Connor was released on unconditional bail. A provisional trial date has been set for Jan. 3, 2023.

O'Connor allegedly assaulted the woman twice in the West End on June 1 and four additional times the next day, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

For centuries, the US celebrated Christopher Columbus as the intrepid explorer who discovered the Americas -- a symbol of the American ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The story of the Italian navigator taught to generations of schoolchildren is shrouded in mythology. But for the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the Americas long before Columbus ever arrived, Columbus and his namesake holiday represent something much more sinister: the violent colonization of their lands and the brutal treatment of their people.

The movement to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day has been decades in the making. As a result of advocacy by Native American activists, many states and localities now observe the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples' Day instead of -- or in addition to -- Columbus Day. That shift has since reached the federal level -- last year, President Joe Biden became the first president to formally acknowledge Indigenous Peoples' Day.

World Mental Health Day

Feeling overwhelmed? You're not alone. According to a recent survey from the American Psychological Association, 87% of Americans feel like there is a constant stream of crises coming from our digital news feeds.

Digital Wellness author and speaker Mark Ostach, who works with Fortune 500 companies, said World Mental Health Day should serve as a wakeup call for lifestyle changes to improve our mental health.

"The hybrid workplace, pandemic, and struggling economy have compounded our sense of overwhelm and the digital demands of our day make things even more complicated," Ostach said.

Art Laboe

