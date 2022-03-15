 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Sandra Bullock is quitting acting, a ruthless hate crime attack, 'Ms. Marvel', NFL trades, and more trending news

Trending topics for today, March 15 ahead:

Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock, seen here in 2021, is taking a break from acting.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock has a new movie coming out, but she's planning on stepping back from acting.

While promoting her film "Lost City," which costars Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, Bullock told "Entertainment Tonight" she's not sure how long of a break she'll be taking.

But she said she does know that she wants to be "in the place that makes me happiest."

Read more of what she had to say here:

Wizards Warriors Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry dribbles the ball up the court against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, March 14, 2022.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

Draymond Green had been on the court all of 11 seconds when he dished off to Stephen Curry for a 3-pointer.

With Green back beside him and leading the defense again following a 29-game absence, Curry dazzled all night on the way to 47 points on his 34th birthday, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 126-112 on Monday.

“I think for me it was great, I get a rhythm through passing,” Green said. “I've always found my rhythm through passing.”

Read more on the game here:

'Ms. Marvel' trailer introduces the MCU's Muslim teen superhero

In the new trailer for the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel," we meet the young new addition to the MCU -- Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen and burgeoning superhero.

'Ms. Marvel'

Kamala Khan's Ms. Marvel, a beloved recent addition to the superhero comic canon, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) this summer. And based on the trailer for her new self-titled Disney+ series, she's every bit as endearing and relatable as her comic iteration.

The new trailer for "Ms. Marvel," dotted with speech balloons straight out of a comic book, introduces viewers to Kamala, a Muslim, Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who doodles and daydreams about one day joining the superheroes she idolizes. Kamala, who was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the following year, was Marvel's first Muslim-American superhero.

Get more info here:

Jaguars-Free Agency Football

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Myles Jack watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, on Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville followed its free-agent spending spree with a cost-saving move: cutting veteran linebacker and defensive captain Myles Jack on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

NFL trades, shifts, and free agents

The NFL’s new league year begins Wednesday, opening the door for free agents to sign with new teams or reach agreements to stay with their current organizations.

Check out a few stories about who's going where, here:

And, more trending topics here:

Hate crime against Asian woman in Yonkers, NY

 

Bob Saget

Sarah Bloom Raskin

Scott Hall

China lockdown

Pfizer's 4th dose

This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, March 15

Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol
National Politics
AP

Ukraine sees room for compromise, as 20,000 escape Mariupol

  • By ANDREA ROSA - Associated Press
  • Updated
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise Tuesday in talks with Russia, while Moscow's forces stepped up their bombardment of Kyiv, and an estimated 20,000 civilians fled the desperately encircled port city of Mariupol by way of a humanitarian corridor.

China says it's 'impartial' on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia
National Politics
AP

China says it's 'impartial' on Ukraine, denies aiding Russia

  • AP
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday said its stance on the Ukraine conflict is “completely objective, impartial and constructive,” and repeated accusations the U.S. is spreading misinformation over reports Beijing has responded positively to a Russian request for military supplies.

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

  • By JOE McDONALD - AP Business Writer
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Biden urges private companies to help narrow gender pay gap

  • By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden marked Equal Pay Day on Tuesday by spotlighting new steps aimed at closing the gender pay gap for federal workers and contractors. And he urged private companies to do likewise.

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick
National Politics
AP

Raskin nomination for Fed in peril as Democrat opposes pick

  • By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER - AP Economics Writer
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said Monday that he opposes the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to a key position on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, endangering her prospects of winning Senate confirmation.

AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform
National Politics
AP

AP-NORC poll: Many Black Americans doubtful on police reform

  • By AARON MORRISON and HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Few Americans believe there has been significant progress over the last 50 years in achieving equal treatment for Black people in dealings with police and the criminal justice system.

Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless
National
AP

Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless

  • By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
  • Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Police said early Tuesday they arrested a suspected gunman who has been stalking homeless men asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington D.C., killing at least two people and wounding three others in less than two weeks.

Judge makes ban on Saget autopsy records release permanent
National
AP

Judge makes ban on Saget autopsy records release permanent

  • AP
  • Updated
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida on Monday agreed to make permanent an order that prohibits the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of comedian Bob Saget.

First Four back in Dayton with a 'home' team, Big Ten squads

First Four back in Dayton with a 'home' team, Big Ten squads

  • By MITCH STACY - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The First Four is back in Dayton for the first time in three seasons, and the selection committee made sure there will be …

