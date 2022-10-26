Robert Quinn goes to the Eagles, Facebook parent company Meta's stock tanks, and more trending news

Here's some of today's trending news for Oct. 26.

Robert Quinn

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the NFL's best defenses.

Now, they're adding another pass rusher to the mix.

The Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

The teams said the trade was pending a physical.

Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are the lone undefeated team. Philadelphia, coming off a bye, hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Meta stock

Facebook parent Meta on Wednesday reported that its revenue declined for a second consecutive quarter, hurt by falling advertising sales as it faces competition from TikTok's wildly popular video app.

The quarter's weak results raised fresh questions about whether Meta's plans to spend $10 billion a year on the metaverse — a concept that doesn’t quite exist yet and possibly never will — is prudent while its main source of revenue is faltering.

The quarterly results from Meta Platforms Inc. sent its stock tumbling 19% in after-hours trading to $105.20. If the sell-off holds through Thursday's regular trading day, it will be the lowest it’s been since 2016.

Rihanna

When Rihanna makes a comeback, she does not skimp on the work.

The "Work" and "Umbrella" hit-maker, who welcomed her first child last spring with embattled rapper artist ASAP Rocky, not only teased fans with new music Wednesday, she's also curated a star-studded lineup for her "Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" fashion show, which will stream live on Prime Video on Nov. 9.

Broadway star and newly minted Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in ABC's "Abbott Elementary," will be among those walking in the fashion show, along with "Empire" alum Taraji P. Henson,"Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu, "Black Panther" actor Winston Duke, "black-ish" actor Marsai Martin, "Snowfall" actor Damson Idris, model-actor Cara Delevingne, drag queen Kornbread, singer Ángela Aguilar, actor and dancer Taylour Paige and comedians Lilly Singh and Rickey Thompson.

