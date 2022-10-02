Rihanna will headline Super Bowl halftime show, historic home runs and Coolio dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.

Rihanna is scheduled to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Two players reached home run milestones as Albert Pujols became only the fourth player to reach 700 career home runs and Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League record with his 61st blast of the season.

The NFL is ditching the Pro Bowl in favor of a skills competition and flag football.

Post Malone had another medical setback and Elton John performed at the White House.

A 1990s rap star as well as an Oscar-winning actor died.

Those stories and more.

— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports