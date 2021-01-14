Report: Siegfried & Roy illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies at 81

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of the duo Siegfried & Roy, has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher's sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

"He was at home in Las Vegas," Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

"I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart," she said.

After the call, he lay down and fell asleep, she added.

Fischbacher's long-time show business partner, Roy Horn, died last year of complications from COVID-19 at a Las Vegas hospital. He was 75.

The duo astonished millions with their extraordinary magic tricks until Horn was critically injured in 2003 by one of the act's famed white tigers.