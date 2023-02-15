Here's a look at trending topics for today, Feb. 15.

Raquel Welch

Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s in the films "One Million Years B.C." and "Fantastic Voyage," has died, according to a statement provided by her manager, Steve Sauer.

She was 82.

Welch died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles after a "brief illness," the statement said.

The actress, with more than 70 film and television credits, got her start as a spokesmodel on a variety show, "Hollywood Palace," and had a small role in the Elvis Presley film "Roustabout" in 1964.

Chiefs parade

It was party time in Missouri on Wednesday as the Chiefs continued their celebrations after Sunday's Super Bowl win with a parade through the streets of Kansas City and a rally where two-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes told the crowd he was planning to see them in the same place next year.

At the rally, Mahomes, who was selected MVP for the NFL season and for the Super Bowl, lauded the Chiefs fans and said the future hold more big wins.

"This is just the beginning. We ain't done yet," Mahomes told the massive crowd in front of Union Station. "So I'll make sure to hit y'all back next year, and I hope the crowd's the same."

For the Chiefs' last Super Bowl win in 2020, it was estimated that between 800,000 and 1 million fans lined the streets to celebrate and early indications showed that number was likely to be matched.

Payton Gendron

A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after listening to relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.

The sentencing hearing for Payton Gendron was disrupted briefly when he was charged by a man in the audience, who was quickly restrained. It resumed after about 10 minutes, with more emotional testimony from people who talked about losing loved ones in the attack.

Peyton Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologized to victims in a brief statement. The judge imposed separate sentences of life without parole, one for each victim, to run concurrently. She also denied giving Gendron youthful offender status, which might have given him a chance to reenter society.

