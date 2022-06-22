Rapper Lil Tjay shot in New Jersey, Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26, and more trending topics

Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 22.

Lil Tjay

Rapper Lil Tjay has reportedly undergone emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey.

In an early-morning tweet, the Bergen County prosecutor's office said that its major crimes unit and the Edgewater Police Department are investigating a shooting with two victims that occurred around midnight Wednesday at 14 The Promenade, a shopping plaza in Edgewater.

TMZ reported Wednesday that one of the victims was the 21-year-old rapper and that he was undergoing surgery. The extent of his wounds and his condition were not yet known.

Representatives for the rapper, whose given name is Tione Jayden Merritt, and for the prosecutor's office did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times' requests for comment.

Jaylon Ferguson

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at age 26.

Ferguson, nicknamed “Sack Daddy,” played three NFL seasons, all with Baltimore. He set the career sacks record in the college Football Bowl Subdivision (45) when he played at Louisiana Tech.

Police said the cause of death is still to be determined.

“On June 21, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue for a report of a questionable death,” Baltimore police said. “Once there, officers located 26-year-old Jaylon Ferguson, unresponsive, being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics. No signs of trauma was found or foul play suspected at this time."

Umbrella Academy season 3

In the most newsworthy aspect of "The Umbrella Academy's" third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.

Beyond that, the show descends from its second-season cliffhanger into an ever-more-convoluted world of shifting timelines, battling super-teams and existential dangers, presented with plenty of goofy humor and irreverence but as the strange new elements pile up, increasingly aimed at what feels like a hardy band of loyalists with the patience to keep pace.

Afghanistan earthquake

A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. The disaster posed a new test for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and relief agencies already struggling with the country’s multiple humanitarian crises.

The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials said the toll could rise. An estimated 1,500 others were reported injured, the state-run news agency said.

The disaster inflicted by the 6.1-magnitude quake heaps more misery on a country where millions face increasing hunger and poverty and the health system has been crumbling since the Taliban retook power nearly 10 months ago.

