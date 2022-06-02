 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service, Biden appeals for tougher gun laws, and more trending topics

  • Updated
Here's a look at trending topics for today, June 3.

Queen Elizabeth, Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II stepped gingerly onto the Buckingham Palace balcony Thursday, drawing wild cheers from the tens of thousands who came to join her at the start of four days of celebrations of her 70 years on the throne.

Her fans sported Union Jack flags, party hats or plastic tiaras. Some had camped overnight in hopes of glimpsing the 96-year-old queen, whose appearances are becoming rare, and a chance to watch the Trooping the Color — a military parade that has marked each sovereign’s official birthday since 1760.

It was an explosion of joy in the massive crowd, one of the first big gatherings in the U.K. since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Find out more about it here:

Biden Guns

President Joe Biden speaks about the latest round of mass shootings, from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Biden is attempting to increase pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past outbreaks.

Biden's address

President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control Thursday night in an address to the nation, calling on lawmakers to restore limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines after a string of mass shootings in the country.

Speaking at the White House, Biden sought to drive up pressure on Congress to pass stricter gun limits after such efforts failed following past attacks.

“How much more carnage are we willing to accept,” Biden said after last week's shootings by an 18-year-old gunman, who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another attack on Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where a gunman shot and killed four people and himself at a medical office.

Read more about what he said here:

France Tennis French Open

Coco Gauff of the U.S. reacts as she defeats Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Paris. Gauff won 6-3, 6-1.

Coco Gauff

In some ways, Coco Gauff is very much a typical 18-year-old, striding into Court Philippe Chatrier for her French Open semifinal on Thursday with earbuds in place, listening to a playlist she explained is “called ‘Rap’ — and I can't say the next word.”

And in some ways, she is an old soul, anything but a run-of-the-mill teen — or run-of-the-mill tennis player.

So when Gauff had wrapped up her 6-3, 6-1 victory over Martina Trevisan to reach her first Grand Slam final, setting up a showdown against No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek on Saturday, the American thought of the recent spate of mass shootings in her home country and wrote in marker on a courtside TV camera: “Peace. End gun violence.”

Read more about her here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

Tropical storm watch for Florida

COVID shots

San Francisco earthquake

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 2

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead
National
AP

4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building, shooter dead

  • By SEAN MURPHY and TERRY WALLACE - Associated Press
  • Updated
Police officials say four people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus. Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish confirmed the number of dead Wednesday in the latest wave of mass gun violence occurring across the country. He also said the shooter was dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The motive for the attack was unclear. St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings
National Politics
AP

House panel advances gun bill after recent mass shootings

  • By KEVIN FREKING - Associated Press
  • Updated
The House Judiciary Committee has advanced legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. The bill would also make it a federal offense to manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines, and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines. Democrats are working quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings by 18-year-olds in Texas and New York. With Republicans mostly opposed, the Senate is unlikely to take up the bill, but senators from both parties are working privately on separate legislation they hope can succeed.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
National Politics
AP

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

  • By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Brace yourselves for an economic 'hurricane,' Jamie Dimon says

Brace yourselves for an economic 'hurricane,' Jamie Dimon says

  • By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business
  • Updated
Jamie Dimon is no meteorologist, but the JPMorgan Chase CEO is predicting an economic "hurricane" caused by the war in Ukraine, rising inflati…

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia
National Politics
AP

As gas prices soar, Biden leans toward visiting Saudi Arabia

  • By AAMER MADHANI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden is leaning towards making a visit to Saudi Arabia — a trip that would likely bring him face-to-face with the Saudi crown prince he once shunned as a killer. The White House is weighing a visit to Saudi Arabia that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan. That's according to a person familiar with White House planning. Overriding U.S. strategic interests in oil and security have pushed the administration to rethink the arms-length stance that Biden pledged to take with the Saudis as a White House candidate.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine
Technology
AP

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

  • By JOHN LEICESTER and FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
  • Updated
The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Biden says he wasn't informed early on of baby formula woes
National Politics
AP

Biden says he wasn't informed early on of baby formula woes

  • By ZEKE MILLER - Associated Press
  • Updated
President Joe Biden says he wasn't briefed on the prospect of nationwide shortages of infant formula for about two months. And he's acknowledging the strain on families while his administration struggles to address the situation. Yet company executives at a meeting Biden hosted from the White House on Wednesday told the president they knew the substantial impact that the shutdown of a major production plant in February would have on the U.S. supply almost immediately. Biden's administration has imported foreign supplies and used a federal law to speed domestic production. But those steps didn't begin until mid-May, once retailers began rationing supplies and store shelves were emptying.

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

  • By BARBARA ORTUTAY - Associated Press
  • Updated
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Yet a small percentage of women seek them each year. With each week of pregnancy, abortions become more difficult to obtain, both logistically and financially. States such as Oklahoma, Texas, Idaho and others are banning nearly all abortions and the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to decide by June whether to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized them. Health care providers and abortion rights groups say more women are being pushed to have the procedure later.

Lawyer: Heard was 'demonized' by Depp team, social media
National
AP

Lawyer: Heard was 'demonized' by Depp team, social media

  • By DENISE LAVOIE - AP Legal Affairs Writer
  • Updated
Amber Heard's lawyer says she was “demonized” by ex-husband Johnny Depp's legal team and excoriated on social media during a sensational defamation trial that ended with a jury ordering her to pay Depp $15 million. Attorney Elaine Bredehoft also said she believes the jury was influenced by a relentless barrage of social media posts condemning her and supporting Depp. Bredehoft said Heard plans to appeal. The decision on Wednesday capped a lurid six-week trial. The Virginia jurors found that Depp had been defamed by three statements in an op-ed written by Heard in which she said she was an abuse victim. But they also found Heard was defamed by one of Depp's lawyers.

Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse, friend testifies
National
AP

Distraught teen told of Cosby sex abuse, friend testifies

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
A friend of a woman suing Bill Cosby alleging he sexually abused her as a teen testified that Judy Huth was distraught and in tears at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 after the alleged molestation. Donna Samuelson testified in Los Angeles County court on the first day of a civil trial that Huth told her minutes afterward that Cosby had forced her to commit a sex act in a bedroom next to a game room where the three had been playing pool and arcade games. Cosby's attorney called the story a “fabrication” based on an attempt to cash in on pictures Samuelson took that day.

Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38
Obituaries
AP

Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber dead at 38

  • Updated
The Dallas Cowboys say former running back Marion Barber III has died. He was 38. Barber is fourth in franchise history with 47 rushing touchdowns, even without recording a 1,000-yard rushing season. He played a final season with Chicago in 2011 after spending his first six years with the Cowboys. He had issues with mental health after his career. Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco say they made a welfare check at an apartment “believed to be leased” to Barber and were investigating an unattended death there.

UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

  • By NOHA ELHENNAWY - Associated Press
The United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen says that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months.Hans Grundberg commended the two sides in a statement, calling the truce “a significant shift in the trajectory of the war.”The ceasefire between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels first came into effect on April 2. It has been the first nationwide truce in six years in Yemen’s conflict.

