Prosecutor: R. Kelly's current trial is about singer's 'hidden' side

CHICAGO (AP) — R. Kelly's federal trial on allegations that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial and enticed girls for sex is about the R&B singer's “dark” and “hidden” side, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday.
U.S. Assistant Attorney Jason Julien said during opening statements that much of the world knew Kelly by his hit song “I Believe I Can Fly.” Julien said that was “Kelly's public side,” then went on to add that “Kelly had another side … a hidden side, a dark side.”
“This trial is about Kelly’s hidden side," Julien said.
Kelly is charged in federal court in his hometown of Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.
Julien sought to give jurors a sense of the scale of Kelly’s alleged exploitation, saying he “repeatedly” had sex with girls who were just 14, 15 and 16 years old — "multiple girls, hundreds of times.”
An attorney for R. Kelly implored jurors at the singer’s trial-fixing and child pornography case Wednesday not to accept what she said is the prosecution’s portrayal of her client as “a monster.” “When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we are talking about a human being,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lead attorney, said. She also warned jurors not to succumb to what she called “a mob justice climate” surrounding Kelly, alluding to the six-part documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” and years of harsh social media accounts of him. Kelly is charged in federal court in his hometown of Chicago with enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial at which he was acquitted.