 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prince Philip vs. Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction
0 comments
spotlight AP

Prince Philip vs. Philip of 'The Crown': Fact and fiction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Prince Philip and The Crown

This image released by Netflix shows Matt Smith as Prince Philip from "The Crown." Britain's Prince Philip stood loyally behind behind Queen Elizabeth, as his character does on Netflix's “The Crown.” But how closely does the TV character match the real prince, who died Friday, April 9, 2021 at 99? 

 Netflix via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In "The Crown," a dishy naval officer captures the heart of a future queen. But he chafes at playing royal second fiddle and crosses the boundaries of decorum and, maybe, fidelity. He eventually finds his way as a trusted partner and family patriarch.

How does the Netflix drama's portrayal of Prince Philip, who died at age 99 on Friday, compare with the man himself and the life he lived with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II?

Prince Philip dwelled in his wife's shadow, and the same goes for Philip in "The Crown," as the title makes plain. But some episodes take a fuller measure of the man, or at least the character (played in succession by Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies, with Jonathan Pryce in the wings).

Younger generations might best remember Prince Philip as he was portrayed in the Netflix hit, The Crown. Deana Sumanac-Johnson shows us how the show portrayed the Duke of Edinburgh in a light that doesn't necessarily match reality.

Peter Morgan, creator of the series that's in a lull before its fifth and penultimate season arrives in 2022, has said "The Crown" is the product of historical research and imagination, and includes scenes not to be taken as fact.

Barring a tell-all from the parties involved, for instance, we don't know if Philip was as rigid in his approach to parenting son Charles as he was sensitive with daughter Anne, as "The Crown" has it. Or what to make of the drama's dainty hints of marital infidelity by Philip.

The series thus far has brought Philip to middle age, covering only half of the real royal's nearly 100 years. Also absent from "The Crown" is Philip's unapologetic fondness for demeaning one-liners about women and people of color.

But there are aspects of the Greek-born prince's life that warrant comparison to the fictional version, whom "The Crown" depicts in a mostly flattering light: A bold and restless spirit, one bound to the end by duty and devotion to queen and country.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bafta pay tribute to Duke of Edinburgh on first night of film awards

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
Entertainment

'Chernobyl' and 'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter dies at 54

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — Versatile British actor Paul Ritter, whose roles ranged from a hapless suburban patriarch in sitcom “Friday Night Dinner” to a Soviet engineer who helps cause a nuclear disaster in “Chernobyl,” has died, his agent said Tuesday. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News