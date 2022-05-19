PGA Championships, Rihanna's baby, Monkeypox, and more of today's trending topics

Trending topics for today, May 19:

Monkeypox

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is collaborating with Massachusetts health officials on an investigation into a case of monkeypox, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

The case of monkeypox was confirmed in a man in Massachusetts who had recently traveled to Canada, state health officials announced earlier in the day.

The patient is hospitalized in stable condition at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Paul Biddinger, the chief preparedness and continuity officer at Mass General Brigham, said during a news briefing.

PGA Championships

As of 6:45 p.m. local time, for the first time in more than two months, Masters champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had to sign for a round over par. And that included an eagle on his fifth hole.

Scheffler opened with a 1-over 71, leaving him six shots out of the lead in his quest to win the first two majors of the year. It could have been worse. He had to make a 15-foot par putt on the final hole at Southern Hills.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby

Rihanna is now a mom.

The superstar singer and her artist partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.

The new parents have not yet shared their child's name or birthday.

Rihanna first revealed news she was expecting in a series of photos in January. She set style trends with her distinct pregnancy fashion.

