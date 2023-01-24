Panic! At the Disco is breaking up, Oscar nominations 2023, and more of today's trending news

Here's a look at trending topics for today, Jan. 24:

Panic! At the Disco

The party is over for Panic! At the Disco.

The band's frontman, Brendon Urie, announced on social media Tuesday that the group will go their separate ways after shows in Europe and the UK in February and March.

Urie also explained that he will soon be a dad.

"Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin," Urie wrote, adding, "I look forward to this next adventure. That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

He continued: "Thank you all for your immense support over the years. I've sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can't put into words how much it has meant to us."

Oscar nominations 2023

The faces may look familiar, but the nominations are brand new.

When the nominations were announced Tuesday for the 95th Academy Awards, there were 16 first-time nominees announced across the four major acting categories.

They were: Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Stephanie Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal, Bill Nighy, Ke Huy Quan, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh.

Some of those including Curtis (actress in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once"), Farrell (actor in a leading role for "The Banshees of Inisherin"), Fraser (actor in a leading role for "The Whale") and Yeoh (actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once") are familiar faces who been in the industry for years.

Houston weather

Emergency responders in the Houston area say they are responding to reports of damage and stranded motorists after a possible tornado moved through the area Tuesday.

Structural damage from a tornado in Pasadena, about 15 miles southeast of Houston, is "catastrophic," according to the local police chief.

"In my 25 years here, this is probably the worst damage I've seen," Chief Josh Bruegger told reporters outside a damaged animal shelter in the city, where two dogs were injured.

Only one person had been reported injured so far in the city, Mayor Jeff Wagner said, but "we've seen plenty of damage. We've seen buildings that have collapsed."

