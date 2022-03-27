 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Oscars 2022: Red carpet arrivals begin as show makes a comeback

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.

But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours. Check out photos from the red carpet and more here:

Red carpet photos from the 94th Academy Awards

Check out red carpet photos from the 94th Academy Awards here.

1 of 31
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Oscars 2022: What to Expect from the Big Show | THR News

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News