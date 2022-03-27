Oscars 2022: Red carpet arrivals begin as show makes a comeback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards have rolled out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars. Except for all the stuff that’s changed.
The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.
But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours. Check out photos from the red carpet and more here:
This combination of photos shows promotional art for the films nominated for an Oscar for best picture, top row from left, "Belfast," "CODA," Don't Look Up," Drive My Car," Dune," bottom row from left, "King Richard," Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story." (Focus Features/Apple TV+, Netflix, Janus Films & Sideshow, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Films via AP)
An Oscar statue stands on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's 94th Academy Awards in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she is interviewed at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Diane Warren wears a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Eva von Bahr arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Amy Forsyth arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Renate Reinsve arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jessica Betts, left, and Niecy Nash arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Josh Brolin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Kenneth Branagh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss
Wanda Sykes, left, and Alex Sykes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Steven Spielberg, from left, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking in background is Steven Spielberg. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Ariana DeBose, left, and Steven Spielberg arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jessica Chastain greets fans as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on in background is Keith Urban. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
