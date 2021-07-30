Olympic attention to mental health: Can NBC coverage pivot?

For Biles, the attention turned her from a woman chasing her own dreams to America's great sports hope.

“We just have to have a grace and kindness to understand what they're going through,” Cauthen said.

NBC's Olympics host, Mike Tirico, noted in a commentary that Biles' story and the focus on mental health didn't fit into society's desire for instant results and a willingness to criticize athletes who don't live up to expectations.

“Maybe this helps the rest of us understand that even though they crave and create a lot of the attention, sometimes what we know them for and what we admire them for is not the most important thing,” he said.

NBC hired the 23-time gold medalist Phelps primarily to add context to its swimming coverage. Instead, Phelps' activism and willingness to talk about his own mental health issues has provided a crucial element to NBC's Biles coverage. Phelps said he understood how Biles felt she carried the weight of the world on her shoulders, since he felt it, too.

He'll keep talking about the issue, Solomon said.

———

David Bauder is the media writer for The Associated Press. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dbauder. More AP Olympics coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.