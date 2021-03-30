Nike sues the maker of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes' for trademark infringement

"You've got all kinds of artists that go out there and they take a shoe and they'll do a whole bunch of custom art on the shoe and maybe resell it for $1,000-3,000," Gerben said. "This is something Nike is well aware of and has done absolutely nothing to mess with because there's a sneaker culture here."

The problem for Lil Nas X and MSCHF in this case, according to Gerben, is the hundreds of shoes that were sold, since individual works of art are easier to defend in court than items that have been mass produced.

"People are thinking Nike's behind something because there's so many of these [shoes]," he said. "It's not just a single piece of art that some artist took a shoe and made. It's that someone took a whole bunch of Nike shoes, customized them the exact same way and is selling them to a point in such sophisticated fashion that people think Nike's involved."

